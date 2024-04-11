Michigan proud of effort but ‘couldn’t buy one’ against Boston College

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Michigan Wolverines have faced adversity all season, according to coach Brandon Naurato, and Thursday’s 4-0 Frozen Four semifinal loss to Boston College was another example.

Down an early goal, Michigan responded by controlling play for much of the first period and for long stretches throughout, outshooting the Eagles 32-22, including 17-8 in the third period.

“(There was) adversity this year with the injuries and then having to fight for (everything),” said Naurato. “I felt like we were in the playoffs since the Christmas break and (I’m) super proud of the guys for the run that they went on and what we put together.”

Michigan couldn’t solve BC goalie Jacob Fowler, and the potent Wolverines power play never got going. The game turned on a Michigan penalty that negated a Wolverines power play, followed by two quick 4-on-4 goals by BC.

“It’s not an excuse or disclaimer but the turning point in that game is (when) one of their players trips over Dylan (Duke’s) skate and now it’s 3-0. We really had two power plays and we had extended possession both times and their guy made a ton of big-time saves.”

But Michigan never quit, according to forwards Gavin Brindley and Rutger McGroarty.

“You’re fighting for the end of your season,” said Brindley. “We were talking in the locker room (after the second period) to give a good push and see what happens. I’m extremely proud of the push we made and unfortunately, it didn’t go our way. But it was a hard third period.”

“It’s been our team all year,” said McGroarty. “We’ve battled day in, day out. There wasn’t a doubt in our minds (that we could come back). Even going into the third period, down three, there wasn’t a doubt in our mind.

“We’ve been doing it all year. This team went through so much adversity. There was no quit in this team. I feel like we just couldn’t buy one tonight.”

“I feel like we were good,” said Naurato. “We weren’t great. What we did in the third is probably more of what we are.”