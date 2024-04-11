Watch: USCHO analyzes Denver’s overtime win over Boston University

ST. PAUL, Minn. — USCHO’s Ed Trefzger and Derek Schooley, the head coach at Robert Morris, analyze Denver’s 2-1 overtime win over Boston University in the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four semifinals Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
