ST. PAUL, Minn. — What will it take for Boston University, Denver, Boston College and Michigan to get to the NCAA championship game? USCHO’s Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley, head coach at Robert Morris, discuss some of the factors ahead of Thursday’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four semifinal games.
Home Men's Frozen Four Watch: USCHO’s Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley preview Men’s Frozen Four semifinals
Latest Stories from around USCHO
©1996-2024 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online
Please support this website by adding us to your whitelist in your ad blocker. Ads are what helps us bring you premium content! Thank you!