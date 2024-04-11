Watch: USCHO’s Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley preview Men’s Frozen Four semifinals

ST. PAUL, Minn. — What will it take for Boston University, Denver, Boston College and Michigan to get to the NCAA championship game? USCHO’s Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley, head coach at Robert Morris, discuss some of the factors ahead of Thursday’s NCAA Men’s Frozen Four semifinal games.

