After two seasons on Boston University back end, Hutson leaves Terriers for NHL contract with Canadiens

Boston University sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens.

Hutson, a second-round pick of the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft, spent two spectacular seasons at BU. He totaled an impressive 97 points on 30 goals and 67 assists in 77 career games, which led all active NCAA defensemen. He recorded 49 points this past season on 15 goals and 34 assists, which bested his total of 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) from the 2022-23 season which saw him claim Hockey East rookie of the year honors. Hutson finished his BU career plus-39, including a plus-30 mark in league play.

A native of North Barrington, Ill., Hutson is the 13th two-time first team All-American in BU history and the first since defenseman David Farrance did it in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Hutson was twice named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, was a two-time Hockey East first team all-star and New England Division I all-star, and was also selected as New England’s top defenseman in both his seasons on Comm. Ave. He won the 2023 Walter Brown Award as the top American-born men’s college hockey player in New England and was also chosen as Hockey East and New England rookie of the year.

Not only did Hutson shine at BU, but he was also terrific on the international stage. He twice won a medal for the United States at the World Junior Championship, assisting on the OT winner in the 2023 bronze-medal game before helping Team USA win gold in January. He was named to the 2024 all-tournament team and selected as one of his country’s top three players after posting six assists and finishing plus-8. In addition, Hutson also represented Team USA at the 2023 Men’s World Championship.