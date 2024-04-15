Duke gives up senior season with Michigan, signs NHL deal with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Monday that the team has signed Michigan junior forward Dylan Duke to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The contract will begin with the 2024-25 season and extend through the 2026-27 season. Duke will report to the Syracuse Crunch this week on an AHL amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Duke just completed his junior season with the Wolverines where he was an alternate captain and named to the all-Big Ten second team following a year in which he produced 26 goals and 49 points in 41 contests. Duke scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist in the Wolverines 5-2 triumph over Michigan State to earn a spot in the Frozen Four before they bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a loss to Boston College in the national semifinal.

A native of Strongsville, Ohio, Duke played in 123 games during his three years at Michigan and tallied 54 goals and 100 points.

He helped lead the United States to a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship after producing a goal and four assists in seven games.

Duke was a fourth-round selection (126th overall) of the Lightning at the 2021 NHL Draft.