Michigan top scorer Brindley leaves Wolverines after sophomore campaign, inks NHL contract with Blue Jackets

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Michigan sophomore forward Gavin Brindley to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.

Brindley was selected by Columbus in the second round (34th overall) at the 2023 NHL Draft. He is expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night when the Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena.

Brindley recorded 37 goals and 54 assists for 91 points with 50 penalty minutes and a cumulative plus-38 plus/minus rating in 81 career games over two seasons at Michigan from 2022 to 2024. He notched double-digit goals, 25-plus assists and 35 or more points in both of his collegiate campaigns.

The Estero, Fla., native racked up 25-28-53 with 28 penalty minutes and was plus-17 in 40 appearances with the Wolverines this season and was named a first team All-American, Big Ten first all-star team member and the league’s player of the year after finishing among NCAA leaders in goals (tied-sixth), points (eighth) and points-per-game (1.33, 11th).

He also led Michigan in scoring and ranked second in goals and fourth in assists, leading the Wolverines to the 2024 Frozen Four. He also ranked tied for ninth among all NCAA freshmen in assists and 10th in points in 2022-23 with 12-26-38 in 41 outings.

He also has represented the United States at numerous international competitions. He led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named a top 3 player for his team after finishing tied for third in the tournament in goals and tied for fourth in points with 6-4-10 in seven games. He also helped Team USA capture a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.