Dartmouth assistant coach Thibodeau leaves Big Green, added to Miami staff as RedHawks’ new associate head coach

Troy Thibodeau has been named associate head coach at Miami.

Thibodeau comes to the RedHawks after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Dartmouth.

“I am beyond excited to join the Miami University hockey program. I would first like to thank David Sayler and Brad Okel for having the confidence in me, along with Anthony Noreen making the decision to add me to this already great coaching staff,” said Thibodeau in a news release. “I am humbled by the opportunity and can’t wait to get started. The chance to add to the storied tradition of Miami hockey and work to make it a premier program in college hockey is incredibly motivating. I can’t wait to meet the fans and the proud alumni. My wife Bridget and son Boden are thrilled to join the Oxford community.”

Thibodeau’s responsibilities at Dartmouth included working with the forwards and the team’s power play. He also helped recruit players from around the world, including natives of the United States, Canada, Finland, Russia and Norway.

Before joining the Big Green, Thibodeau served as an assistant under Noreen with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm for three seasons (2018-21).

“I’d like to welcome Troy Thibodeau to the Miami hockey family,” Noreen said. “Troy has a proven track record of making every program he has joined better, as proven with his most recent stop at Dartmouth. He has worked with some of the best coaches in college hockey and brings with him a tremendous work ethic, high character and a passion for developing student-athletes. I look forward to Troy, Bridget and Boden joining us in Oxford and working towards something special.”

Thibodeau was previously the director of hockey operations at UMass Lowell from 2016 to 2018, where he was responsible for video breakdown, travel and meal coordination and acted as the program’s student-athlete academic liaison.

Thibodeau spent the 2015-16 season as Merrimack’s video coordinator after working for Wentworth Institute of Technology as an assistant coach in 2014-15. Thibodeau also spent time as a strength and conditioning volunteer intern at Florida and Denver in 2014. He has been a summer on-ice skating and skills instructor for nearly a decade, including working with Dynamic Skating and ProForm Development.

Thibodeau is a 2014 graduate of Southern Maine, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. A multi-sport student-athlete, he played hockey and baseball for the Huskies, including serving as an alternate captain on the 2012-13 hockey team. He was recognized on the ECAC East all-academic team in 2011-12.

“Since getting to know Troy, I have been consistently impressed with his work ethic, passion for the game, and candor with players and staff alike,” said Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He was a tremendous asset at our previous development camp and I know he will rely upon his wide range of previous experience in his new role as associate head coach. As both an alumnus and fervent supporter of the Miami University hockey team, I could not be more excited to see Troy join the staff.”