New Bowling Green hockey coach Williams to retain assistant coaches Carr, Paskaris, Schoen, director of player development Powers

Bowling Green has announced that new head coach Dennis Williams has retained the entire assistant coaching staff.

Curtis Carr, Stavros Paskaris, Dylan Schoen and Buddy Powers will all be part of Williams’ first staff in his return to BGSU.

Carr, Paskaris and Schoen are all assistant coaches, while Powers is the director of player development.

“We are really excited to be keeping our staff in place moving forward,” said Williams in a statement. “Curt, Stavros and Dylan have done a tremendous job during the transition and have demonstrated great loyalty to BGSU hockey. All three have garnered the upmost respect from our players and alumni. Their commitment to seeing our players succeed not only on the ice but in the classroom has been evident since day one. I look forward to working with all three as we begin to build for the 2024-2025 season.”