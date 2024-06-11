Princeton’s Fillier leads all-NCAA first round in 2024 PWHL draft

Princeton forward Sarah Fillier was the No. 1 overall pick by New York in the 2024 PWHL draft on Monday, when 34 of the 42 players selected were former NCAA athletes.
Fillier, who had 93 goals and 194 points in 120 college games and helped Canada to the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics, led an all-college first round. Danielle Serdachny of Colgate went to Ottawa at No. 2, with Claire Thompson (Princeton, Minnesota), Hannah Bilka (Ohio State, Boston), Cayla Barnes (Ohio State, Montreal) and Julia Gosling (St. Lawrence, Toronto) following.
Ohio State had the most players selected with eight. Colgate (six) and Clarkson (four) were next.
College players selected in the 2024 PWHL draft
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Last school
|1
|1
|New York
|Sarah Fillier
|F
|Princeton (ECAC)
|1
|2
|Ottawa
|Danielle Serdachny
|F
|Colgate (ECAC)
|1
|3
|Minnesota
|Claire Thompson
|D
|Princeton (ECAC)
|1
|4
|Boston
|Hannah Bilka
|F
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|1
|5
|Montreal
|Cayla Barnes
|D
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|1
|6
|Toronto
|Julia Gosling
|F
|St. Lawrence (ECAC)
|2
|9
|Minnesota
|Britta Curl
|F
|Wisconsin (WCHA)
|2
|11
|Montreal
|Jennifer Gardiner
|F
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|2
|12
|Toronto
|Megan Carter
|D
|Northeastern (HEA)
|3
|14
|Ottawa
|Gwyneth Philips
|G
|Northeastern (HEA)
|3
|15
|Minnesota
|Klára Hymlárová
|F
|St. Cloud State (WCHA)
|3
|16
|New York (from Boston)
|Allyson Simpson
|D
|Colgate (ECAC)
|3
|17
|Montreal
|Abigail Boreen
|F
|Minnesota (WCHA)
|3
|18
|Toronto
|Izzy Daniel
|F
|Cornell (ECAC)
|4
|19
|New York
|Gabby Rosenthal
|F
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|4
|20
|Ottawa
|Stephanie Markowski
|D
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|4
|21
|Minnesota
|Brooke McQuigge
|F
|Clarkson (ECAC)
|4
|22
|Boston
|Sydney Bard
|D
|Colgate (ECAC)
|4
|23
|Montreal
|Dara Greig
|F
|Colgate (ECAC)
|4
|24
|Toronto
|Lauren Bernard
|D
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|5
|25
|New York
|Elle Hartje
|F
|Yale (ECAC)
|5
|26
|Ottawa
|Mannon McMahon
|F
|Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)
|5
|27
|Minnesota
|Dominique Petrie
|F
|Clarkson (ECAC)
|5
|28
|New York (from Boston)
|Kayle Osborne
|G
|Colgate (ECAC)
|5
|29
|Montreal
|Anna Wilgren
|D
|Wisconsin (WCHA)
|5
|30
|Toronto
|Noemi Neubauerova
|F
|Providence (HEA)
|6
|33
|Minnesota
|Mae Batherson
|D
|St. Lawrence (ECAC)
|6
|34
|Boston
|Shay Maloney
|F
|Quinnipiac (ECAC)
|6
|36
|Toronto
|Anneke Linser
|F
|Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)
|7
|38
|Ottawa
|Madeline Wethington
|D
|Minnesota (WCHA)
|7
|39
|Minnesota
|Katy Knoll
|F
|Northeastern (HEA)
|7
|40
|Boston
|Hadley Hartmetz
|D
|Ohio State (WCHA)
|7
|41
|Montreal
|Amanda Kessel
|F
|Minnesota (WCHA)
|7
|42
|Toronto
|Raygan Kirk
|G
|Ohio State (WCHA)