Princeton’s Fillier leads all-NCAA first round in 2024 PWHL draft

Princeton’s Sarah Fillier, center, was selected first in the 2024 PWHL draft by New York (photo: PWHL).

Princeton forward Sarah Fillier was the No. 1 overall pick by New York in the 2024 PWHL draft on Monday, when 34 of the 42 players selected were former NCAA athletes.

Fillier, who had 93 goals and 194 points in 120 college games and helped Canada to the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics, led an all-college first round. Danielle Serdachny of Colgate went to Ottawa at No. 2, with Claire Thompson (Princeton, Minnesota), Hannah Bilka (Ohio State, Boston), Cayla Barnes (Ohio State, Montreal) and Julia Gosling (St. Lawrence, Toronto) following.

Ohio State had the most players selected with eight. Colgate (six) and Clarkson (four) were next.

College players selected in the 2024 PWHL draft

RoundPickTeamPlayerPositionLast school
11New YorkSarah FillierFPrinceton (ECAC)
12OttawaDanielle SerdachnyFColgate (ECAC)
13MinnesotaClaire ThompsonDPrinceton (ECAC)
14BostonHannah BilkaFOhio State (WCHA)
15MontrealCayla BarnesDOhio State (WCHA)
16TorontoJulia GoslingFSt. Lawrence (ECAC)
29MinnesotaBritta CurlFWisconsin (WCHA)
211MontrealJennifer GardinerFOhio State (WCHA)
212TorontoMegan CarterDNortheastern (HEA)
314OttawaGwyneth PhilipsGNortheastern (HEA)
315MinnesotaKlára HymlárováFSt. Cloud State (WCHA)
316New York (from Boston)Allyson SimpsonDColgate (ECAC)
317MontrealAbigail BoreenFMinnesota (WCHA)
318TorontoIzzy DanielFCornell (ECAC)
419New YorkGabby RosenthalFOhio State (WCHA)
420OttawaStephanie MarkowskiDOhio State (WCHA)
421MinnesotaBrooke McQuiggeFClarkson (ECAC)
422BostonSydney BardDColgate (ECAC)
423MontrealDara GreigFColgate (ECAC)
424TorontoLauren BernardDOhio State (WCHA)
525New YorkElle HartjeFYale (ECAC)
526OttawaMannon McMahonFMinnesota Duluth (WCHA)
527MinnesotaDominique PetrieFClarkson (ECAC)
528New York (from Boston)Kayle OsborneGColgate (ECAC)
529MontrealAnna WilgrenDWisconsin (WCHA)
530TorontoNoemi NeubauerovaFProvidence (HEA)
633MinnesotaMae BathersonDSt. Lawrence (ECAC)
634BostonShay MaloneyFQuinnipiac (ECAC)
636TorontoAnneke LinserFMinnesota Duluth (WCHA)
738OttawaMadeline WethingtonDMinnesota (WCHA)
739MinnesotaKaty KnollFNortheastern (HEA)
740BostonHadley HartmetzDOhio State (WCHA)
741MontrealAmanda KesselFMinnesota (WCHA)
742TorontoRaygan KirkGOhio State (WCHA)

