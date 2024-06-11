Princeton’s Fillier leads all-NCAA first round in 2024 PWHL draft

Princeton forward Sarah Fillier was the No. 1 overall pick by New York in the 2024 PWHL draft on Monday, when 34 of the 42 players selected were former NCAA athletes.

Fillier, who had 93 goals and 194 points in 120 college games and helped Canada to the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics, led an all-college first round. Danielle Serdachny of Colgate went to Ottawa at No. 2, with Claire Thompson (Princeton, Minnesota), Hannah Bilka (Ohio State, Boston), Cayla Barnes (Ohio State, Montreal) and Julia Gosling (St. Lawrence, Toronto) following.

Ohio State had the most players selected with eight. Colgate (six) and Clarkson (four) were next.

College players selected in the 2024 PWHL draft