Omaha blueliner, Mavericks’ all-time leader in games played Proctor named recipient of 2024 NCHC postgraduate scholarship

Following the completion of his undergraduate degree at Omaha, Mavericks defenseman Kirby Proctor has been selected the 2024 recipient of the annual NCHC postgraduate scholarship.

Proctor becomes the fifth Omaha player to earn the scholarship in its nine years of being awarded.

Proctor graduated from Omaha in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, while majoring in marketing. He also completed minors in finance and psychology, finishing with a 3.8 cumulative grade-point average. Proctor was a finalist for the NCHC senior scholar-athlete award in 2023 and received the Mavericks’ Bob Kruger Commitment Award in 2020 for his community service as a UNO student-athlete.

“The conference is proud to award Kirby with this year’s NCHC postgraduate scholarship,” said NCHC commissioner Heather Weems in a statement. “Maintaining an impressive GPA, earning a degree and consistently being a leader and contributor on the ice is no easy feat. Kirby has shown he’s a deserving recipient and we look forward to helping him further his business administration education.”

On the ice, Proctor was a five-year stalwart on the Omaha blue line, finishing his career as the Mavericks all-time leader in games played with 172. The Okotoks, Alta. native posted career highs in 2023-24 with seven goals, eight assists and 15 points in 40 games. Proctor completed his college career with 51 career points (17 goals, 34 assists) for the Mavericks. He then signed with the ECHL’s Trois-Rivieres Lions to end the season, playing a trio of regular-season games and six playoff games.

“Having heavily debated pursuing an MBA in my time at Omaha, I was elated to hear of this nomination,” Proctor wrote in his NCHC scholarship nomination. “During this internal debate [last year] I landed on dedicating my time and efforts into showing the utmost value to my Omaha family in my last season there, so having the opportunity to complete my academic goals would bring a distinct sense of wholeness to my time at UNO, knowing that I was able to maximize my potential in my relationships, sport, and academics.”

In addition to his work in the classroom and on the ice, Proctor has given back to the sport he loves and community he’s called home the last five years. During his freshman season at UNO, he was a volunteer assistant coach with Omaha’s youth hockey program, setting up drills and practice plans. Proctor has provided 1-on-1 instruction and training for 10-to-14-year-olds, as well. He has also volunteered his time at Lifegate Church in Omaha in the children’s ministry.

“To be selected for this scholarship is an honor. Attending UNO for the past five years has been one of the biggest blessings of my life and I feel beyond privileged to continue my education towards a postgraduate degree,” Proctor said. “A huge thank you to the academic staff at UNO for setting us up for success with all the work they put in behind the scenes and the NCHC for providing student-athletes with opportunities that go above and beyond hockey.”

The NCHC’s postgraduate scholarship is funded by a grant from the El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs, which has also supported the NCHC by providing its office headquarters on the grounds of the Penrose House and helping cover the cost of the Penrose Cup. Proctor’s scholarship award amount will be $7,500.

“The NCHC membership is thankful for the continued support of the El Pomar Foundation and its board of directors,” Weems said. “Along with our achievements on the ice, we must also remember to recognize our student-athletes’ successes in the classroom. We are happy to share in this honor with El Pomar.”

To be eligible for the NCHC’s postgraduate scholarship, the student-athlete must be a senior or grad student on the official NCAA hockey roster with at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, who plans to continue his academic studies beyond his undergraduate degree. The recipient must enroll in a postgraduate degree program within three years of receiving the scholarship to collect the financial aid. The winner is chosen by a vote of the NCHC’s faculty athletics representatives (FARs) from among the nominees submitted by each school’s FAR.

PREVIOUS NCHC POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

2016 – Gabe Levin, Denver

2017 – Aaron Hadley, WMU and Kirk Thompson, Omaha

2018 – Joel Messner, Omaha

2019 – Ryan Galt, Omaha

2020 – Erich Fear, Denver

2021 – Kale Bennett, Western Michigan

2022 – Jason Smallidge, Omaha

2023 – Aidan Spellacy, St. Cloud State

2024 – Kirby Proctor, Omaha