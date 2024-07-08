Sobieck returns to Bemidji State women’s hockey team as new assistant coach ahead of 2024-25 season

Bemidji State has announced that Emma (Terres) Sobieck has returned to the Beavers and will serve as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team for the 2024-25 season.

Sobieck previously served as an assistant coach from 2020 to 2023 before traveling east to be an assistant coach at Minnesota Duluth during the 2023-24 season.

A former Bemidji State captain (2017-18), Sobieck played 146 games at BSU from 2014 to 2018, amassing 48 points and skating in 145 consecutive games.

Following her collegiate career, she played two seasons professionally in Germany and graduated from Bemidji State with a Bachelor of Science in individualized studies and completed her coaching certificate.