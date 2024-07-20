Saint John’s adds ‘well connected’ former Bethel player, coach Tollette as new assistant coach for Johnnies men’s hockey team

Saint John’s has announced the addition of Travis Tollette as men’s hockey assistant coach.

Tollette replaces Cory Thorson, who left SJU to become the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association’s director in June and serve as an advisor for InsideEdge Hockey.

“We are very excited to welcome Travis Tollette to the Johnnie hockey family,” SJU head coach Doug Schueller said in a statement. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge to our hockey program through his experiences playing and coaching at Bethel. It was very important to me to find someone with experience recruiting to a Division III hockey program and Travis has shown great success in that area.

“Travis is well connected in the state of Minnesota and around the junior hockey leagues that we recruit from the most. I am excited to use his contacts within the Minnesota high school hockey communities to help recruit the next class of Johnnie hockey student-athletes.”

A 2013 graduate of Bethel, Tollette recently served as an assistant coach for the Royals for four seasons from 2018 to 2023. In 2021-22, Tollette helped lead Bethel to its first MIAC playoff appearance in 14 years and the Royals became just the second team defeat U.S. National Under-18 Team in the last 20 years on Oct. 15, 2022 (4-2).