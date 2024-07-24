UMass hires former Lake Superior State director of hockey operations Diehl for same job with Minutemen

UMass has hired Hunter Diehl as its men’s hockey director of hockey operations, contingent upon the successful completion of a background check.

Diehl comes to UMass from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles where he was the video coach and team services contact from 2023 to 2024.

“I am very excited to welcome Hunter to our program,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “The director of hockey operations plays an important role in the success of college hockey teams and Hunter’s extensive experience in this position will be a big asset to UMass hockey. Hunter has worked at both the Division I level and at the professional hockey level in operations. Hunter’s transition should be smooth, and I look forward to having him improve how we function as a group.”

While with the Eagles, Diehl was responsible for the team’s video capture and cataloging while also coordinating team travel logistics, budgets and player and staff media appearances.

Prior to his time in professional hockey, Diehl served as the director of hockey operations at his alma mater, Lake Superior State, while earning his Bachelor of Science in Administration/Management from 2020 to 2023. Among his responsibilities, Diehl assisted the coaching staff with video coaching needs, tagging and marking games, operating analytical projects for team analysis and opponent scouting.

Before attending LSSU, Diehl was the assistant general manager and the director of scouting and analytics for the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes. He has also evaluated NCAA undrafted free agents with members of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings scouting staff.