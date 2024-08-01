Longtime college hockey coach Murphy named associate head coach with Providence women’s hockey team

By
-
Ben Murphy comes to Providence from RPI (photo: Brett Bosley).

Providence has announced the hiring of Ben Murphy as associate head coach for the women’s hockey team.

With 16 seasons of collegiate coaching experience, Murphy comes to Providence after a stint with RPI’s women’s hockey program in 2023-24. Prior to RPI, Murphy had two stints with the men’s hockey program at Bentley (2009-19 and 2022-23) and spent three seasons with the St. Lawrence men’s program from 2019 to 2022.

At Bentley, Murphy helped guide the Falcons to a program record for wins in a season (19 in 2013-14) and a program record eight-game winning streak during the 2018-19 campaign. Murphy also helped Bentley to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in program history in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He helped recruit the program’s first NHL draft pick, seven of Bentley’s 100-plus career points scorers, the program’s leader in all major goaltending statistical categories, and the all-time leading scorer for defensemen in school history.

Murphy’s three-year tenure at St. Lawrence included an ECAC Hockey title in 2020-21. He was pivotal in recruiting for the Saints as well as working with the forwards in both skill development and situational/tactical development. He also handled the team’s power play, coordinated pre-scouting reports and helped coordinate program outreach and community service.

Murphy began his coaching career as an assistant with the Wichita Thunder of the CHL (2006-08) and Castleton State (2008-09). He was a four-year member of the hockey program at Maine (2001-05) where he helped lead the Black Bears to four NCAA tournament berths, including two appearances in the national championship game in 2002 and 2005.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR