After 23 seasons, Utica women’s hockey coach Clausen steps down ‘to pursue another opportunity’

Dave Clausen, the only coach the Utica women’s hockey team has ever had, has stepped down after 23 seasons with the program.

Clausen is leaving the program to pursue another opportunity, according to WKTV.com.

During his time at Utica, Clausen went 347-214-37 and earned four conference coach of the year awards (two ECAC West, two UCHC). Utica teams qualified for conference tournament play in 22 of Clausen’s 23 years.

In addition, Clausen also served as the co-head coach of the Utica golf programs.