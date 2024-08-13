Vermont State Castleton women’s hockey graduate assistant Fascetta hired as new assistant coach with Saint Michael’s

Saint Michael’s has announced the hire of Spencer Fascetta as the women’s hockey program’s full-time assistant coach.

Fascetta arrives at Saint Michael’s from Vermont State Castleton, where he served the past two years as a women’s hockey graduate assistant coach under Saint Michael’s alumnus Tim McAuliffe. Fascetta was responsible for recruiting, scouting, special teams, practice planning, video analysis, and skill development in his role with the Spartans.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Coach (Meghan) Sweezey and the entire Saint Michael’s College athletic department for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this program,” said Fascetta in a statement. “I felt at home the minute I stepped onto campus, and I don’t think there is a better fit for me personally or professionally as I continue to grow as a coach. This is a fantastic group of young people who I believe have a ton of growth potential, and I’m so excited to get started.”

“We are very excited to welcome Spencer on as our lead assistant coach,” added Sweezey. “Spencer brings a skillset to our team that complements my own and that will be a crucial part of our team’s development and success both on the ice and in the realm of recruiting. His demonstrated passion, hard work, and dedication to the sport mirrors our program’s values, and he well-represents what it means to be a Purple Knight.”

Prior to his time in Vermont, Fascetta was the Princeton women’s hockey director of video operations in 2021-22. Fascetta previously worked at New Hampshire, where he was a full-time intern and volunteer statistician for the women’s program between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

Fascetta also carries a wealth of experience in analytics circles. He was a PWHL draft consultant in 2024 for the PWHL New York franchise and served as a data analyst for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues during the 2019-20 season. In 2021 and 2024, he was a keynote speaker at the Women’s Hockey Analytics Conference, an international online conference showcasing state-of-the-art research in women’s hockey analytics from around the world. Fascetta was also part of the Hockey Graphs mentorship program.

Fascetta is the former head writer and editor for “Pride Diehards,” the official media outlet of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Boston Pride. He was a Premier Hockey instructor and coach in Manchester, N.H., for two years (2016-18) with youth and high school-aged players while simultaneously working as a member of the ECHL Manchester Monarchs’ game presentation staff.

Fascetta earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management and applied mathematics in 2019 from Endicott, where his thesis focused on determining the most efficient means of generating offense in Division I women’s hockey. In 2024, Fascetta completed a master of science degree in athletic leadership from VTSU Castleton. As a graduate student, he researched transitional impacts in Division III men’s and women’s hockey.