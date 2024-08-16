Lake Forest women’s hockey coach Wilson departing after six seasons, taking job as NCAA Division I assistant

Lake Forest women’s hockey coach Jennifer Wilson announced Thursday that she will be resigning to accept an opportunity as an NCAA Division I assistant at an unnamed school.

Wilson has coached the Foresters for six seasons and compiled an overall record of 77-57-10 and an NCHA mark of 56-25-7. Lake Forest qualified for the NCHA Slaats Cup playoffs each season and advanced to the semifinal round of the league’s postseason tournament five times.

“We greatly appreciate everything Coach Wilson has done for Forester women’s hockey, as well as our department and the campus community, since she came to the college,” said LFC director of athletics Nicki Pieart in a statement. “We also wish her nothing but the best as she moves on to the next phase of her coaching career.”

“While I am excited and honored to take the next step in my career, it is not without mixed emotions to depart from Forester hockey,” added Wilson. “The last six years have greatly and positively impacted my growth as a coach, and I want to thank Jackie Slaats, Blake Theisen, and Nicki Pieart for their support and guidance while providing me with the opportunity to make an impact on the college, its student-athletes, and the program. I have had the privilege to work with phenomenal student-athletes over the years and will cherish those connections. I want to express a sincere thank you to the Forester staff, both past and present, who made Lake Forest the wonderful place that it is.”

Wilson’s final day at LFC will be Aug. 30.

A national search for Lake Forest’s next head women’s hockey coach will begin immediately.