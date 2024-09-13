Nazareth hockey coach Roll to retire at end of 2024-25 season; former Golden Flyers player, current assistant McDonald to take reins in ’25-26

George Roll, Nazareth’s only men’s hockey coach in program history, has announced the 2024-25 season will be his last behind the bench.

Roll’s career has spanned 37 seasons, including 28 as a head coach.

James McDonald, a 2020 graduate of Nazareth who has been a fixture of the program after stellar career playing and having coached the Golden Flyers for the past four seasons, will take over the program upon Roll’s retirement.

“I have truly enjoyed my 13 years at Nazareth to see the development, not only of the program, but more importantly of what the players have done upon graduation off the ice — I am proud of the impact they have made after their time at Nazareth,” said Roll in a statement. “It’s hard to walk away because it has been such a positive experience for me and the type of the people we have had in the program, but it is time for a new chapter of Nazareth hockey.

“James McDonald is the right person to continue to lead this program and it’s in great hands.”

Roll was hired in 2012-13 to build the program from the ground up. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a 110-161-32 overall record.

Roll’s coaching career began at Nazareth with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over SUNY Geneseo on October 18, 2012 at the Sports Centre at MCC. The veteran coach helped the Golden Flyers to steady improvement as they went from six wins in their first season (2012-13) to eight in the second and 12 in the third season.

During his tenure for the Golden Flyers, Roll has helped coach two AHCA All-Americans in Henry McKinney in 2022-23 and Dominik Gabaj in 2016-17. Gabaj was named the ECAC West player of the year as a senior in 2016-17.

In 2022-23, Roll’s squad delivered its best season ever, as the Golden Flyers went 18-8-2 overall and 14-5-1 in the UCHC to earn the second seed for the conference tournament. Nazareth advanced all the way to the UCHC final, falling to No. 1 Utica 5-3.

The Bowling Green graduate began his head coaching career at Oswego in 1996, coaching for seven season and going 119-77-17. He coached eight years after that at Clarkson before taking over the Nazareth program in 2012-13.

McDonald was a four-year standout as a player for the Golden Flyers who served as team captain in his senior season of 2019-20. He scored a team-best 16 goals that season, including four in a win at Lebanon Valley in 2020. His 105 career games rank third all-time at Nazareth and his 35 career goals is second all-time.