St. Thomas sits atop 2024-25 CCHA coaches poll, while Tommies share top spot with Bemidji State in CCHA media poll

The CCHA’s 2024-25 coaches and media polls have been announced and St. Thomas has been picked to win the nine-team league by the coaches, while the media has a share of the MacNaughton Cup between the Tommies and defending champion Bemidji State.
2024-25 CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll
St. Thomas – 73 (3 first-place votes)
Bemidji State – 69 (3)
Michigan Tech – 69 (2)
Minnesota State – 59 (1)
Bowling Green – 50
Lake Superior State – 46
Augustana – 46
Ferris State – 28
Northern Michigan – 26
Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team and points were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3 scale.
2024-25 CCHA Preseason Media Poll
Bemidji State – 107 (5 first-place votes)
St. Thomas – 107 (4)
Minnesota State – 94 (2)
Michigan Tech – 92 (1)
Bowling Green – 63
Lake Superior State – 60
Augustana – 52
Northern Michigan – 40
Ferris State – 33
The CCHA media poll was comprised of 12 members of the local and national media, who cover the conference and its teams regularly. Points were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2 basis.
The CCHA preseason awards will be announced on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. EST.