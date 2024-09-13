St. Thomas sits atop 2024-25 CCHA coaches poll, while Tommies share top spot with Bemidji State in CCHA media poll

The CCHA’s 2024-25 coaches and media polls have been announced and St. Thomas has been picked to win the nine-team league by the coaches, while the media has a share of the MacNaughton Cup between the Tommies and defending champion Bemidji State.

2024-25 CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll

St. Thomas – 73 (3 first-place votes)

Bemidji State – 69 (3)

Michigan Tech – 69 (2)

Minnesota State – 59 (1)

Bowling Green – 50

Lake Superior State – 46

Augustana – 46

Ferris State – 28

Northern Michigan – 26

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team and points were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3 scale.

2024-25 CCHA Preseason Media Poll

Bemidji State – 107 (5 first-place votes)

St. Thomas – 107 (4)

Minnesota State – 94 (2)

Michigan Tech – 92 (1)

Bowling Green – 63

Lake Superior State – 60

Augustana – 52

Northern Michigan – 40

Ferris State – 33

The CCHA media poll was comprised of 12 members of the local and national media, who cover the conference and its teams regularly. Points were awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2 basis.

The CCHA preseason awards will be announced on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. EST.