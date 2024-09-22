Defending regular-season champion LIU chosen first in 2024-25 NEWHA preseason coaches poll

Long Island, the 2023-24 regular-season champion, has been selected as the preseason favorite to repeat, according to the NEWHA preseason poll in a vote by the NEWHA head coaches.

“It’s exciting to get this kind of recognition going into the season,” said LIU coach Kelly Nash in a statement. “We have a lot of returners, a lot of seniority, in addition to our younger classes eager and ready to contribute to our team. We feel like we have a lot of the right pieces here and its already shown in just the first couple of weeks since they’ve been back. I think it’s safe to say we have some goals leftover from last season that we want to work towards achieving, as well as some new ones at the national level.

“All in all, it’s looking like a fun season ahead of us and we’re ready for it.”

2024-25 NEWHA Preseason Coaches Poll (First-place votes)

1. LIU 47 (5)

2. Stonehill 41 (1)

3. Sacred Heart 37 (2)

4. Saint Anselm 33

5. Franklin Pierce 24

6. Assumption 21

7. Post 13

8. Saint Michael’s 8