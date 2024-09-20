Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 WCHA season preview

Wisconsin and Ohio State have faced off for the past two national titles with each team winning one. The two teams seem destined for a crash course of a rematch, but several ECAC teams as well as Minnesota right here in their own conference hope to have a say in the matter. The Buckeyes had a large fifth-year class graduate, but bring in a number of internationally experienced rookies. Wisconsin and Minnesota have largely intact squads while adding some of the best freshmen in the world. UMD looks for a way to break into the top three while the bottom half of the standings work to figure out how to shake up the conference hierarchy. Their are three new head coaches, though each was already an assistant on the team they’re taking over.

Bemidji State

Last season

4-30-2, 3-24-1 (eighth). Lost to Ohio State in the WCHA quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Sophomores Hailey Armstrong and Riley Reeves

Key Departures

Khloe Lund (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Head coach Amber Fryklund, freshman Julia Zielinska

Prediction

Eighth

Minnesota

Last Season

27-10-2, 19-7-2 (third). Lost to Clarkson in 4 OT in the NCAA quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Redshirt senior Abbey Murphy, junior Josefin Bouveng

Key Departures

Madeline Wethington (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Freshman Chloe Primerano, fifth-year Natálie Mlýnková (Vermont)

Prediction

Third

Minnesota Duluth

Last Season

21-14-4, 15-11-2 (fourth). Lost to Ohio State in the NCAA quarterfinal.

Key Returners

Fifth-year Nina Jobst-Smith, sophomore goalie Ève Gascon

Key Departures

Coach Maura Crowell, goalie Hailey MacLeod (Ohio State), Mannon McMahon (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Caitlin Kraemer

Prediction

Fourth

Minnesota State

Last Season

13-25, 6-22 (sixth). Lost to Minnesota in the WCHA quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Fifth-year Sydney Langseth, fifth-year Jamie Nelson

Key Departures

Charlotte Akervik (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Head coach Shari Dickerman, Fifth-year Jessie MacPherson (Vermont)

Prediction

Sixth

Ohio State

Last Season

35-4, 26-2 (first). Won their second National Championship.

Key Returners

Fifth-year Makenna Webster, sophomore Joy Dunne

Key Departures

Fifth-years Cayla Barnes and goalie Raygan Kirk (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshmen Josie St. Martin and Mira Jungåker

Prediction

First

St. Cloud State

Last Season

17-17-2, 12-14-2 (fifth). Lost to Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Fifth-year goalies Sanni Ahola and Jojo Chobak

Key Departures

Klára Hymlárová (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Siiri Yrjölä

Prediction

Fifth

St. Thomas

Last Season

10-26-1, 4-23-1 (seventh). Lost to Wisconsin in the WCHA quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Sophomores Ella Boerger and Rylee Bartz

Key Departures

Abby Promersberger and Breja Parent (St. Cloud State)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Nora Sauer

Prediction

Seventh

Wisconsin

Last Season

35-6, 23-5 (second). Lost to Ohio State in the National Championship game.

Key Returners

Juniors KK Harvey and Laila Edwards

Key Departures

Maddi Wheeler (Ohio State), Chayla Edwards (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Freshmen Emma Venusio and Maggie Scannell

Prediction

Second