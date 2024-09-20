Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 WCHA season preview

Wisconsin and Ohio State have faced off for the past two national titles with each team winning one. The two teams seem destined for a crash course of a rematch, but several ECAC teams as well as Minnesota right here in their own conference hope to have a say in the matter. The Buckeyes had a large fifth-year class graduate, but bring in a number of internationally experienced rookies. Wisconsin and Minnesota have largely intact squads while adding some of the best freshmen in the world. UMD looks for a way to break into the top three while the bottom half of the standings work to figure out how to shake up the conference hierarchy. Their are three new head coaches, though each was already an assistant on the team they’re taking over.
Bemidji State
Last season
4-30-2, 3-24-1 (eighth). Lost to Ohio State in the WCHA quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Sophomores Hailey Armstrong and Riley Reeves
Key Departures
Khloe Lund (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomers
Head coach Amber Fryklund, freshman Julia Zielinska
Prediction
Eighth
Minnesota
Last Season
27-10-2, 19-7-2 (third). Lost to Clarkson in 4 OT in the NCAA quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Redshirt senior Abbey Murphy, junior Josefin Bouveng
Key Departures
Madeline Wethington (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomers
Freshman Chloe Primerano, fifth-year Natálie Mlýnková (Vermont)
Prediction
Third
Minnesota Duluth
Last Season
21-14-4, 15-11-2 (fourth). Lost to Ohio State in the NCAA quarterfinal.
Key Returners
Fifth-year Nina Jobst-Smith, sophomore goalie Ève Gascon
Key Departures
Coach Maura Crowell, goalie Hailey MacLeod (Ohio State), Mannon McMahon (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Caitlin Kraemer
Prediction
Fourth
Minnesota State
Last Season
13-25, 6-22 (sixth). Lost to Minnesota in the WCHA quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Fifth-year Sydney Langseth, fifth-year Jamie Nelson
Key Departures
Charlotte Akervik (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Head coach Shari Dickerman, Fifth-year Jessie MacPherson (Vermont)
Prediction
Sixth
Ohio State
Last Season
35-4, 26-2 (first). Won their second National Championship.
Key Returners
Fifth-year Makenna Webster, sophomore Joy Dunne
Key Departures
Fifth-years Cayla Barnes and goalie Raygan Kirk (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshmen Josie St. Martin and Mira Jungåker
Prediction
First
St. Cloud State
Last Season
17-17-2, 12-14-2 (fifth). Lost to Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Fifth-year goalies Sanni Ahola and Jojo Chobak
Key Departures
Klára Hymlárová (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Siiri Yrjölä
Prediction
Fifth
St. Thomas
Last Season
10-26-1, 4-23-1 (seventh). Lost to Wisconsin in the WCHA quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Sophomores Ella Boerger and Rylee Bartz
Key Departures
Abby Promersberger and Breja Parent (St. Cloud State)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Nora Sauer
Prediction
Seventh
Wisconsin
Last Season
35-6, 23-5 (second). Lost to Ohio State in the National Championship game.
Key Returners
Juniors KK Harvey and Laila Edwards
Key Departures
Maddi Wheeler (Ohio State), Chayla Edwards (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomers
Freshmen Emma Venusio and Maggie Scannell
Prediction
Second