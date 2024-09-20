Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 AHA season preview

While there was always crossover and shared staff among the men’s Atlantic Hockey Conference and the women’s CHA, things were made much more official this year and the two have combined to be called Atlantic Hockey Association and thus the CHA is now the AHA. The conference will expand to seven teams next year as the University of Delaware joins for the 2025-26 season.
With apologies to the rest of the conference, it seems unlikely that any team will unseat Penn State this season. Even after a relatively down year last season, the Nittany Lions still won the regular season and conference tournament titles. Beyond that, they were close to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win, losing 1-0 in OT to St. Lawrence. That being said, I think Mercyhurst can seriously push them for the top spot and if they both end up in the tournament title game, it’s going to be one heck of a game.
Lindenwood
Last Season
11-19-2, 6-12-2 (fifth). Did not qualify for the conference tournament.
Key Returners
Senior Morgan Nietzke, fifth-year Thea Jørgensen
Key Departures
Sarah Davies (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Sophomore Zsofia Pazmandi (Plattsburgh – DIII)
Prediction
Fourth
Mercyhurst
Last Season
20-17-1, 14-6 (second). Lost to Penn State in the CHA Tournament championship game.
Key Returners
Senior Vanessa Upson, fifth-year Chantal Ste-Croix
Key Departures
Sara Boucher (New Hampshire), Olivia Cvar (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman goalie Magdalena Luggin
Prediction
Second
Penn State
Last Season
22-13-3, 14-4-2 (first). Lost to St Lawrence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Key Returners
Junior Tessa Janecke, fifth-years Alyssa Machado and Lyndie Lobdell
Key Departures
Olivia Wallin (UMD), Julie Gough (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Abby Stonehouse
Prediction
First
Robert Morris
Last Season
15-19-1, 11-8-1 (third). Lost to Mercyhurst in the opening round of the CHA tournament.
Key Returners
Sophomore Alaina Giampietro, fifth-year Allyson Hebert
Key Departures
Emma Gorski, Shailynn Snow (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Fifth-year Veronica Bac (Quinnipiac)
Prediction
Third
RIT
Last Season
13-19-3, 7-2-1 (fourth). Lost to Penn State in the opening round of the CHA tournament.
Key Returners
Senior Kylie Aquaro, junior goalie Sophia Bellina
Key Departures
Lindsay Maloney (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Ireland Stein
Prediction
Fifth
Syracuse
Last Season
4-14-2, 7-24-3 (sixth). Did not qualify for the CHA Tournament.
Key Returners
Fifth-years Charli Kettyle and Tatum White
Key Departures
Darci Johal (graduation), Sarah Thompson (St. Lawrence)
Most intriguing newcomer
Fifth-year Bryn Saarela (Holy Cross)
Prediction
Sixth