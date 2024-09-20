Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 AHA season preview

While there was always crossover and shared staff among the men’s Atlantic Hockey Conference and the women’s CHA, things were made much more official this year and the two have combined to be called Atlantic Hockey Association and thus the CHA is now the AHA. The conference will expand to seven teams next year as the University of Delaware joins for the 2025-26 season.

With apologies to the rest of the conference, it seems unlikely that any team will unseat Penn State this season. Even after a relatively down year last season, the Nittany Lions still won the regular season and conference tournament titles. Beyond that, they were close to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win, losing 1-0 in OT to St. Lawrence. That being said, I think Mercyhurst can seriously push them for the top spot and if they both end up in the tournament title game, it’s going to be one heck of a game.

Lindenwood

Last Season

11-19-2, 6-12-2 (fifth). Did not qualify for the conference tournament.

Key Returners

Senior Morgan Nietzke, fifth-year Thea Jørgensen

Key Departures

Sarah Davies (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Sophomore Zsofia Pazmandi (Plattsburgh – DIII)

Prediction

Fourth

Mercyhurst

Last Season

20-17-1, 14-6 (second). Lost to Penn State in the CHA Tournament championship game.

Key Returners

Senior Vanessa Upson, fifth-year Chantal Ste-Croix

Key Departures

Sara Boucher (New Hampshire), Olivia Cvar (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman goalie Magdalena Luggin

Prediction

Second

Penn State

Last Season

22-13-3, 14-4-2 (first). Lost to St Lawrence in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Key Returners

Junior Tessa Janecke, fifth-years Alyssa Machado and Lyndie Lobdell

Key Departures

Olivia Wallin (UMD), Julie Gough (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Abby Stonehouse

Prediction

First

Robert Morris

Last Season

15-19-1, 11-8-1 (third). Lost to Mercyhurst in the opening round of the CHA tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore Alaina Giampietro, fifth-year Allyson Hebert

Key Departures

Emma Gorski, Shailynn Snow (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Fifth-year Veronica Bac (Quinnipiac)

Prediction

Third

RIT

Last Season

13-19-3, 7-2-1 (fourth). Lost to Penn State in the opening round of the CHA tournament.

Key Returners

Senior Kylie Aquaro, junior goalie Sophia Bellina

Key Departures

Lindsay Maloney (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Ireland Stein

Prediction

Fifth

Syracuse

Last Season

4-14-2, 7-24-3 (sixth). Did not qualify for the CHA Tournament.

Key Returners

Fifth-years Charli Kettyle and Tatum White

Key Departures

Darci Johal (graduation), Sarah Thompson (St. Lawrence)

Most intriguing newcomer

Fifth-year Bryn Saarela (Holy Cross)

Prediction

Sixth