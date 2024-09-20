Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 ECAC season preview

Thanks to the pandemic, this is a particularly interesting year in the ECAC thanks to the presence of the Ivies, who basically have a double senior class. A number of schools graduated players who rewrote their program’s record books. Maybe more than any other conference, ECAC teams took to the portal to round out their rosters and there are dozens of players that left one ECAC school for a conference rival. There were five ECAC teams in last year’s NCAA Tournament and a couple more than felt like they just missed out. Basically, there’s no lack of storylines to get excited about this season and it’s going to be amazing to watch it all play out.

Brown

Last Season

12-17-3, 7-12-3 (eighth). Lost to Colgate in the second round of the ECAC Tournament.

Key Returners

Juniors Jade Iginla and India McDadi

Key Departures

Maya Mangiafico (graduation), Kaley Doyle (Quinnipiac)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Emma Yates

Prediction

Eighth

Colgate

Last Season

32-7-1, 18-4 (first). Lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Key Returners

Fifth-year Kristýna Kaltounková

Key Departures

Coach Greg Fargo (PWHL New York), fifth-year Danielle Serdachny (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Junior Alexis Petford (Stonehill), freshman Alexia Aubin, Head coach Stefan Decosse

Prediction

Third



Clarkson

Last Season

33-5-2, 18-3-1 (second). Lost to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.

Key Returners

Senior Haley Winn, fifth-year Nicole Gosling

Key Departures

Goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk (graduation), Sara Swiderski (Ohio State)



Most intriguing newcomer

Junior Madison Chantler (Quinnipiac)

Prediction

First

Cornell

Last Season

25-8-1, 17-5 (fourth). Lost to Colgate in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Key Returners

Seniors Lily Delianedis and Rory Guilday

Key Departures

2024 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Izzy Daniel (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Lindzi Avar

Prediction

Second

Dartmouth

Last Season

6-21-3, 3-16-3 (tenth). Lost to Princeton in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.

Key Returners

Senior Laura Fuoco, junior Cally Dixon

Key Departures

Jenna Donohue (Quinnipiac)

Most intriguing newcomer

Head coach Maura Crowell, freshman goalie Michaela Hesová

Prediction

Tenth

Harvard

Last Season

5-23-2, 63-18-1 (twelfth). Lost to Quinnipiac in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.

Key Returners

Senior Alex Pellicci, junior Gwyn Lapp

Key Departures

Shannon Hollands (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Emily Hamann

Prediction

Eleventh

Princeton

Last Season



14-12-6, 6-10-16 (seventh). Lost to Clarkson in the ECAC quarterfinals.



Key Returners

Senior Issy Wunder, sophomore goalie Uma Corniea

Key Departures

Sarah Fillier and Stephanie Wallace (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Freshmen Lucia DiGirolamo and Mackenzie Alexander

Prediction

Sixth

Quinnipiac

Last Season

25-11-1, 13-9 (fifth). Lost to Cornell in the ECAC quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Fifth-year Kendall Cooper, junior Zoe Uens

Key Departures

Kate Reilly and goalie Logan Angers (graduation), Nina Steigaug (Minnesota Duluth)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman goalie Felicia Frank

Prediction

Fifth

RPI

Last Season

13-18-4, 5-16-1 (ninth). Lost to Brown in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore Andrea Trnková, fifth-year Ellie Kaiser

Key Departures

Amanda Rampado and Marah Wagner (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomers

Fifth-year Natalie Tulchinsky (Saint Anselm), freshman Calla Woodcroft

Prediction

Ninth

St. Lawrence

Last Season

28-11, 18-4 (third). Lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Senior Abby Hustler, junior goalie Emma-Sofie Nordström

Key Departures

Rachel Bjorgan (Merrimack), Mae Batherson and Julia Gosling (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Fifth-year Tori Verbeek (U. of Guelph – USports)

Prediction

Fourth

Yale

Last Season

217-14-1, 12-9-1 (sixth). Lost to St. Lawrence in the ECAC Tournament quarterfinals.

Key Returners

Junior Jordan Ray, senior goalie Pia Dukaric

Key Departures

Elle Hartje (graduation)

Most intriguing newcomer

Freshman Avery Peters

Prediction

Seventh

Union

Last Season

8-25-2, 3-17-2 (eleventh). Lost to Yale in the opening round of the ECAC Tournament.

Key Returners

Sophomore Maddie Leaney, senior goalie Sophie Matsoukas

Key Departures

Riley Walsh (Boston University)

Most intriguing newcomers

Head coach Toni Maci, freshman Klara Kenttälä

Prediction

Twelfth