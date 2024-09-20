Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2024-25 ECAC season preview

Thanks to the pandemic, this is a particularly interesting year in the ECAC thanks to the presence of the Ivies, who basically have a double senior class. A number of schools graduated players who rewrote their program’s record books. Maybe more than any other conference, ECAC teams took to the portal to round out their rosters and there are dozens of players that left one ECAC school for a conference rival. There were five ECAC teams in last year’s NCAA Tournament and a couple more than felt like they just missed out. Basically, there’s no lack of storylines to get excited about this season and it’s going to be amazing to watch it all play out.
Brown
Last Season
12-17-3, 7-12-3 (eighth). Lost to Colgate in the second round of the ECAC Tournament.
Key Returners
Juniors Jade Iginla and India McDadi
Key Departures
Maya Mangiafico (graduation), Kaley Doyle (Quinnipiac)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Emma Yates
Prediction
Eighth
Colgate
Last Season
32-7-1, 18-4 (first). Lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.
Key Returners
Fifth-year Kristýna Kaltounková
Key Departures
Coach Greg Fargo (PWHL New York), fifth-year Danielle Serdachny (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomers
Junior Alexis Petford (Stonehill), freshman Alexia Aubin, Head coach Stefan Decosse
Prediction
Third
Clarkson
Last Season
33-5-2, 18-3-1 (second). Lost to Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.
Key Returners
Senior Haley Winn, fifth-year Nicole Gosling
Key Departures
Goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk (graduation), Sara Swiderski (Ohio State)
Most intriguing newcomer
Junior Madison Chantler (Quinnipiac)
Prediction
First
Cornell
Last Season
25-8-1, 17-5 (fourth). Lost to Colgate in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Key Returners
Seniors Lily Delianedis and Rory Guilday
Key Departures
2024 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Izzy Daniel (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Lindzi Avar
Prediction
Second
Dartmouth
Last Season
6-21-3, 3-16-3 (tenth). Lost to Princeton in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.
Key Returners
Senior Laura Fuoco, junior Cally Dixon
Key Departures
Jenna Donohue (Quinnipiac)
Most intriguing newcomer
Head coach Maura Crowell, freshman goalie Michaela Hesová
Prediction
Tenth
Harvard
Last Season
5-23-2, 63-18-1 (twelfth). Lost to Quinnipiac in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.
Key Returners
Senior Alex Pellicci, junior Gwyn Lapp
Key Departures
Shannon Hollands (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Emily Hamann
Prediction
Eleventh
Princeton
Last Season
14-12-6, 6-10-16 (seventh). Lost to Clarkson in the ECAC quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Senior Issy Wunder, sophomore goalie Uma Corniea
Key Departures
Sarah Fillier and Stephanie Wallace (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomers
Freshmen Lucia DiGirolamo and Mackenzie Alexander
Prediction
Sixth
Quinnipiac
Last Season
25-11-1, 13-9 (fifth). Lost to Cornell in the ECAC quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Fifth-year Kendall Cooper, junior Zoe Uens
Key Departures
Kate Reilly and goalie Logan Angers (graduation), Nina Steigaug (Minnesota Duluth)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman goalie Felicia Frank
Prediction
Fifth
RPI
Last Season
13-18-4, 5-16-1 (ninth). Lost to Brown in the opening round of the ECAC tournament.
Key Returners
Sophomore Andrea Trnková, fifth-year Ellie Kaiser
Key Departures
Amanda Rampado and Marah Wagner (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomers
Fifth-year Natalie Tulchinsky (Saint Anselm), freshman Calla Woodcroft
Prediction
Ninth
St. Lawrence
Last Season
28-11, 18-4 (third). Lost to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Senior Abby Hustler, junior goalie Emma-Sofie Nordström
Key Departures
Rachel Bjorgan (Merrimack), Mae Batherson and Julia Gosling (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Fifth-year Tori Verbeek (U. of Guelph – USports)
Prediction
Fourth
Yale
Last Season
217-14-1, 12-9-1 (sixth). Lost to St. Lawrence in the ECAC Tournament quarterfinals.
Key Returners
Junior Jordan Ray, senior goalie Pia Dukaric
Key Departures
Elle Hartje (graduation)
Most intriguing newcomer
Freshman Avery Peters
Prediction
Seventh
Union
Last Season
8-25-2, 3-17-2 (eleventh). Lost to Yale in the opening round of the ECAC Tournament.
Key Returners
Sophomore Maddie Leaney, senior goalie Sophie Matsoukas
Key Departures
Riley Walsh (Boston University)
Most intriguing newcomers
Head coach Toni Maci, freshman Klara Kenttälä
Prediction
Twelfth