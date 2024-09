Michigan State sits atop 2024-25 Big Ten Hockey preseason coaches poll; 12 players comprise preseason all-conference teams

Defending regular-season champion Michigan State is favored to win the 2024-25 Big Ten championship, according to the Big Ten Hockey coaches preseason poll released on Friday.

Preseason all-Big Ten teams were also selected in voting conducted by conference head coaches.

2024-25 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. Michigan State

2. Minnesota

3. Michigan

4. Wisconsin

5. Notre Dame

6. Penn State

7. Ohio State

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM

Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State, Jr., Forward

Isaac Howard, Michigan State, Jr., Forward

+Jimmy Snuggerud Minnesota, Jr., Forward

Sam Rinzel Minnesota, So., Defenseman

Ben Dexheimer Wisconsin, Jr., Defenseman

+Trey Augustine, Michigan State, So., Goaltender

+ unanimous selection

PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM

T.J. Hughes, Michigan, Jr., Forward

Matthew Wood, Minnesota, Jr., Forward

Aiden Fink, Penn State, So., Forward

Jacob Truscott, Michigan, Gr., Defenseman

Mike Koster, Minnesota, Gr., Defenseman

Tommy Scarfone, Wisconsin, Sr., Goaltender