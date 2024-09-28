St. Lawrence promotes Hill from assistant coach to associate head coach role for Saints men’s hockey team ahead of ’24-25 season

Tommy Hill, who has served as an assistant coach for St. Lawrence since the 2019-20 season, has been promoted to associate head coach.

“We are excited to announce that Tommy has been promoted into the role of associate head coach for our program,” said SLU head coach Brent Brekke in a statement. “He has been a huge influence on the success of Saints hockey since coming to St. Lawrence. Tommy is a tireless worker and a great mentor for our student-athletes. Congratulations on the well-deserved recognition and promotion.”

Since joining the staff, Hill has helped guide the Skating Saints to two ECAC Hockey championship games in 2020-21 and this past season in 2023-24, winning the title in 2021.

Hill joined the St. Lawrence men’s hockey staff as an assistant coach in June 2019 after spending the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach at Holy Cross.

A 2012 graduate of Ferris State, Hill captained the Bulldogs’ NCAA runner-up team during the 2011-12 season.