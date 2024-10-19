SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 20 Minnesota State shuts out No. 5 North Dakota, Ohio State sweeps No. 16 Wisconsin, Augustana completes sweep over No. 12 Omaha, No. 13 St. Cloud State blanks No. 10 Michigan, No. 9 Maine sweeps No. 7 Quinnipiac with OT win

No. 20 Minnesota State scored a goal in each period and goaltender Alex Tracy stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Mavericks rebounded for a split with No. 5 North Dakota with a 3-0 win Saturday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

Adam Eisele had a goal and an assist, while Josh Groll and Brian Carrabes added goals in the win.

Hobie Hedquist made 24 saves in goal for the Fighting Hawks.

Ohio State 2, No. 16 Wisconsin 1

Max Montes, with his second straight game-winning goal, and Riley Thompson scored for the Buckeyes, who swept Wisconsin with a 2-1 win from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

The win was also Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik’s 200th with the Buckeyes.

Kristoffer Eberly made 28 saves in goal, losing his shutout bid on Quinn Finley’s goal at 8:17 of the third period.

William Gramme turned aside 18 shots between the pipes for the Badgers.

Augustana 4, No. 12 Omaha 0

Luke Mobley, Quinn Rudrud, Brett Meerman and Payton Matsui all scored as Augustana finished the road sweep of Omaha with a 4-0 win over the Mavericks at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Josh Kotai made 33 saves for the Vikings in a winning effort.

For Omaha, Simon Latkoczy stopped 17 shots.

No. 6 Minnesota 5, Minnesota Duluth 1

Five different players found the net for Minnesota – Matthew Wood, Brodie Ziemer, Connor Kurth, Jimmy Snuggerud and Jimmy Clark – as the Gophers swept Minnesota Duluth with a 5-1 win at AMSOIL Arena.

In goal, Liam Souliere made 31 saves for Minnesota.

For the Bulldogs, Owen Gallatin scored and Adam Gajan finished with 29 saves.

No. 9 Maine 6, No. 7 Quinnipiac 5 (OT)

Maine’s Brandon Holt tied the game 5-5 at 19:32 of the third period and David Breazeale won it 4:24 into overtime to give Maine a 6-5 win and series sweep over Quinnipiac at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

Harrison Scott posted four assists for the Black Bears and goalie Albin Boija made 22 saves.

Taylor Makar, Owen Fowler, Ross Mitton and Thomas Freel all scored for Maine to give the Black Bears a 4-1 advantage early in the second period.

Quinnipiac then rattled off four straight goals from Tyler Borgula, Jack Ricketts, Travis Treloar and Chris Pelosi to go up 5-4 before Holt tied it and Breazeale tallied the OT winner.

Aaron Schwartz added the first goal for the Bobcats and Matej Marinov made 35 saves.

No. 1 Denver 5, Northeastern 2

Denver earned the weekend sweep over Northeastern with a 5-2 victory on home ice at Magness Arena.

Carter King rang up a hat trick for the Pioneers and added an assist in the win.

Sam Harris and Eric Pohlkamp also scored for Denver and Matt Davis finished with 27 saves in goal.

Cam Lund and Dylan Hryckowian tallied for the Huskies and netminder Cameron Whitehead made 27 stops.

No. 14 Providence 2, Arizona State 1

Hudson Malinoski had a goal and an assist and Taige Harding also scored to lift Providence to a 2-1 win and home series sweep at Schneider Arena with a 2-1 win over Arizona State.

Zachary Borgiel took the win in goal with a 31-save performance.

For the Sun Devils, Ryan Kirwan busted Borgiel’s shutout bid at 19:24 of the third period and Luke Pavicich made 36 saves in goal.

No. 13 St. Cloud State 4, No. 10 Michigan 0

Tyson Gross had a goal and an assist and Isak Posch made 24 saves between the pipes as St. Cloud State earned a split with Michigan after a 4-0 shutout at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Gavyn Thoreson, Grant Ahcan and Barrett Hall also scored for SCSU.

Michigan goalie Cameron Korpi made 23 stops.

Alaska 1, No. 18 Notre Dame 0

Broten Sabo’s goal at 11:50 of the second period was the game’s only goal as Alaska shut out Notre Dame 1-0 at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Nicholas Grabko had 37 saves in goal for the Nanooks.

Notre Dame goalie Nicholas Kempf turned aside 22 shots.

No. 15 UMass 6, Sacred Heart 1

UMass rebounded for a split with a 6-1 win over Sacred Heart at Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

Francesco Dell’Elce had two goals and a helper for the Minutemen and Cole O’Hara added a goal with two assists.

Lucas Mercuri, Jack Musa and Cam O’Neill also scored in the win and Michael Hrabal made 20 saves in the UMass crease.

Mikey Adamson netted the only SHU goal and Cullen DeYoung made 14 saves in goal.