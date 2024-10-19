FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Augustana upsets No. 12 Omaha, No. 9 Maine edges No. 7 Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart downs No. 15 UMass, No. 5 North Dakota stuns No. 20 Minnesota State with third-period rally, No. 10 Michigan blanks No. 13 St. Cloud State

Augustana pulled off an upset Friday night, knocking off No. 12 Omaha 2-1 on the Mavericks’ home ice at Baxter Arena.

Hunter Bischoff’s goal at 17:41 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted Augustana over Omaha.

Luke Mobley had tied the game 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 6:33 of the third period.

The game tying goal that began the road to victory for @AugieMHockey 🚨#NCAAHockey x 🎥 https://t.co/j5x1rESxbDpic.twitter.com/8BeL8UoR1E — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 19, 2024

Omaha opened the scoring at 18:06 of the second period as Zach Urdahl broke a scoreless tie.

In goal, Josh Kotai finished with 34 saves for Augustana, while Simon Latkoczy also stopped 34 for the Mavericks.

No. 9 Maine 2, No. 7 Quinnipiac 1

Maine picked up a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac in front of a sold-out crowd at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine.

Nolan Renwick opened the scoring 6:42 into the game, coming down the left wing and wristing a shot to the far post. Charlie Russell then doubled the lead to 2-0 with 45 seconds remaining in the first period, finishing a rebound at the top of a crease.

Couple goals, a block and a save to end your night ⤵️ 📝: https://t.co/CTYngqfM1H pic.twitter.com/JKMMOQl7WQ — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) October 19, 2024

The Bobcats pulled to within a goal late in the second period with a power-play goal from Tyler Borgula, but the Black Bears held on for the win.

Albin Boija made 19 saves in goal for Maine, while Dylan Silverstein stopped 27 for the Bobcats.

Sacred Heart 4, No. 15 UMass 3

Down 1-0, Sacred Heart scored the next four goals and held on for a 4-3 upset win over UMass at the Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass.

Charles Tardif, Reid Pabich, Paul Minehan and Mikey Adamson scored for the Pioneers, while Cullen DeYoung made 33 saves for the win.

Pabich feeds Minnehan who gets the tip past Hrabal! pic.twitter.com/RBLk4i5OxT — SHU Hockey (@SHUHockey) October 19, 2024

Owen Murray, Cam O’Neill and Linden Alger netted the goals for the Minutemen and goaltender Michael Hrabal stopped 16 shots.

No. 5 North Dakota 3, No. 20 Minnesota State 2

Trailing 2-0 through 40 minutes, North Dakota popped three goals in the third period to come back and top Minnesota State at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Cameron Berg, Louis Jamernik V and Carter Wilkie all found the net in the third period for the Fighting Hawks.

T.J. Semptimphelter turned aside 23 shots in goal for UND.

Josh Groll scored both goals for the Mavericks and Alex Tracy made 19 saves between the pipes.

No. 1 Denver 5, No. 19 Northeastern 2

Defending national champion Denver opened Magness Arena for the new 2024-25 season with a 5-2 win over Northeastern.

Five different players scored for the Pioneers – Carter King, Jake Fisher, Sam Harris, Jared Wright, and Samu Salminen – and Matt Davis made 15 saves in goal.

This pass by Zeev Buium & goal by Jake Fisher is SICK! pic.twitter.com/qfNK7SEAU8 — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) October 19, 2024

For Northeastern, Cam Lund and Dylan Hryckowian scored and goalie Cameron Whitehead stopped 40 shots.

No. 10 Michigan 3, No. 13 St. Cloud State 0

Logan Stein stopped all 21 shots fired his way as Michigan blanked St. Cloud State 3-0 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Unreal moment in the Michigan Hockey game tonight, as the search was on for the puck after a Logan Stein save! #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/H5TSof2Bd2 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 19, 2024

Garrett Schifsky, Michael Hage and Philippe Lapointe scored the Wolverines’ goals.

Huskies goalie Isak Posch made 27 saves for SCSU.

No. 2 Boston College 5, AIC 0

Aram Minnetian, Gabe Perreault, Will Vote, Will Skahan and James Hagens all scored to back Jacob Fowler’s 20-save shutout as Boston College blanked AIC 5-0 from Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Stiga ➡️ Perreault ➡️ Hagens James Hagens with his first as an Eagle and we have a 5-0 lead! Watch on @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/KG6RP5VphM pic.twitter.com/22kwPjfsxq — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 19, 2024

Peyton Grainer made 26 saves in goal for the Yellow Jackets.

No. 3 Boston University 4, UConn 2

Cole Eiserman recorded a two-goal night to lead BU past UConn by a 4-2 count on home ice at Agganis Arena.

Brandon Svoboda and Tom Willander also scored for the Terriers, who got a 24-save effort in goal from Mathieu Caron.

Hudson Schandor and Jake Percival scored for the Huskies and Thomas Heaney put up 25 saves in net.

New Hampshire 0, Merrimack 0 (Merrimack wins shootout)

Jared Whale recorded his first shutout as a Wildcat with 16 saves as New Hampshire tied Merrimack 0-0 at Lawler Rink in North Andover, Mass.

The Warriors won the shootout 1-0 to pick up two Hockey East points, while UNH earned one point.

Merrimack goalie Ryan Keyes finished with 14 saves.

Ohio State 2, No. 16 Wisconsin 1 (OT)

Max Montes scored two goals, including the overtime winner at 4:43 of extra time, as Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 2-1 in overtime.

Logan Terness made 37 stops in goal for the Buckeyes.

Ryland Mosley scored for the Badgers and Tommy Scarfone made 21 saves between the pipes.

No. 6 Minnesota 7, Minnesota Duluth 5

Seven different players scored for Minnesota – Brodie Ziemer, Brody Lamb, Matthew Wood, Sam Rinzel, Aaron Huglen, Oliver Moore and Erik Pahlsson – and the Gophers took a 7-5 win over Minnesota Duluth at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

The Roseau native restores the four goal lead! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0tKI2la8ns — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) October 19, 2024

Nathan Airey made 17 saves for the Gophers.

For the Bulldogs, Aiden Dubinsky scored twice and Dominic James, Joe Molenaar and Jayson Shaugabay also scored. Goalie Adam Gajan stopped 42 shots for UMD.

No. 14 Providence 4, Arizona State 1

Tanner Adams’ hat trick pushed Providence over ASU on home ice at Schneider Arena.

Logan Will also scored for the Friars and Philip Svedebäck had a 27-save outing.

Ryan Kirwan scored for the Sun Devils and netminder Gibson Homer finished with 23 saves.

No. 18 Notre Dame 4, Alaska 1

Cole Knuble, Henry Nelson, Justin Janicke and Grant Silianoff scored in Notre Dame’s 4-1 victory over Alaska at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Splittin' defenders and findin' twine. It's what he does 🤷‍♂️ Check out this highlight of @jjanicke8's third period goal!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/iEuRZMBfmq — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 19, 2024

In goal, Owen Say made 25 saves for the Irish.

Braden Birnie scored for the Nanooks and Nicholas Grabko stopped 34 shots in goal.