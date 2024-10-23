This Week in Hockey East: After huge weekend sweep at home over Quinnipiac, Maine looks to break Matthews Arena hex this weekend against Northeastern

The biggest challenge facing Maine as it kicks off Hockey East play this weekend might be leaving the confines of the Harold Alfond Sports Arena, where it’s been virtually unstoppable since the start of last season (16-2-2), and heading into a two-game series at Northeastern’s Matthews Arena, where they’ve been anything but in recent years.

In fact, one would have to go way back to find the last time the Black Bears were victorious at Matthews — a 7-1 win on Feb. 25, 2012. Maine has gone 0-14-2 at the 114-year-old Back Bay arena since then.

“The two or three times we’ve been there, we haven’t been good enough,” said fourth-year Maine coach Ben Barr. “Whether it’s been penalty kill, power play, goaltending, it’s something. And that’s the game of hockey. (The) execution piece is going to be important.”

Of course, the Black Bears of today are a much different program than the one of the last dozen years. Maine (3-0-0) is coming off its first NCAA tournament appearance since that 2012 season, are ranked No. 6 in the latest edition of the USCHO.com Division I men’s poll and are riding high after a home sweep last weekend of then-No. 7 Quinnipiac.

After opening the weekend with a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac Friday, Maine seemed well on its way to a sweep when it took a 4-1 lead less than a minute into the second period on Saturday. Quinnipiac responded with four straight goals to take a 5-4 lead before Maine’s Brandon Holt tied it 5-5 with 28 seconds remaining and goalie Albin Boija pulled for an extra skater.

David Breazeale picked a great time for his first goal of the season, scoring with 36 seconds remaining in overtime to give Maine the win and send the Alfond crowd into a tizzy.

“It’s on to the next game,” said Breazeale. “Obviously, you want to enjoy the two wins, because they were big wins at home. That’s kind of what Sunday’s for, to soak it all in and recover, then when you come to the rink on Monday, we’re thinking about Northeastern.”

The senior defenseman from Grandville, Mich., was just 11 the last time the Black Bears won at Matthews. Though aware of his team’s history at Matthews — which is slated to be demolished at the end of the season to make way for a new rink — Breazeale said he and his teammates plan to treat the weekend series like any other.

“They’ve had our number there for a number of years,” Breazeale said. “For us, it’s just about going down there playing simple, playing our brand of hockey, keeping the game in front of us. They’re fast and skilled and can score in bunches. So we have to be really good defensively and be gritty around the net.”

Senior forward Harrison Scott registered a career-high four assists in the overtime win vs. Quinnipiac. He said the Black Bears are excited to start Hockey East play.

“We know Northeastern’s a good team,” Scott said. “They’re skilled just like Quinnipiac was, but we’re going to worry about our game. We know what we need to do and what our formula is.”

Barr said through three games and one exhibition, all at home, he likes what he sees from his team but is looking for constant improvement as the season enters its conference-play phase.

“If we can get everybody playing their best, I think we’re going to be a tough team,” Barr said. “Three games, so far so good. Up here, we do have an advantage at our rink. Going on the road, it’ll be a different task for us.”

Barr said the Black Bears will have to play mistake-free hockey, or something close to it, to break their 16-game winless streak at Northeastern.

“They’re a team that can frustrate you,” Barr said. “You can play well and not get rewarded and that one mistake, because of their skill level and offensive ability, (the puck) can end up in the back of your net.”