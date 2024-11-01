FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 9 Cornell opens season downing No. 6 North Dakota, No. 11 Michigan drops No. 5 Boston University, No. 1 Denver blanks Yale, No. 7 Maine shuts out Merrimack, Bemidji State upsets No. 16 Minnesota State

Sullivan Mack recorded a goal and an assist and Ian Shane made 23 saves in goal as No. 9 Cornell opened its 2024-25 season with a 4-1 win over No. 6 North Dakota Friday night at Lynak Rink in Ithaca, N.Y.

Nick DeSantis, Tyler Catalano and Nicholas Wolfenberg also scored for the Big Red, and Jonathan Castagna chipped in a pair of assists.

For North Dakota, Dylan James netted the Fighting Hawks’ lone goal and TJ Semptimphelter and Hobie Hedquist combined to make 17 saves in goal. Semptimphelter started and made one save on four shots before Hedquist came in 12:32 into the first period with Cornell up 3-0.

No. 1 Denver 6, Yale 0

Denver used five different goal scorers and goaltender Matt Davis stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory against Yale Bulldogs at Ingalls Rink in New Haven. Conn.

Eric Pohlkamp had two goals and one assist for his first three-point game with the Pioneers. Jake Fisher and Boston Buckberger each scored and added a helper in the contest and Sam Harris recorded a multi-point night as well with a pair of assists. Carter King and Rieger Lorenz also scored for DU.

A look at Boston Buckberger's tally late in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/ZBndxBT8pg — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) November 2, 2024

Bulldogs goalie Jack Stark finished with 25 saves.

The Pioneers were playing their first-ever game at the historic Ingalls Rink on the Yale campus and were making just their second trip ever to New Haven, previously playing in a holiday tournament at the former downtown rink way back in 1980.

No. 2 Boston College 4, No. 10 St. Cloud State 1

Gabe Perreault scored two goals to lead Boston College to a 4-1 win over St. Cloud State at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

First short-handed goal of the season for the Eagles! pic.twitter.com/2yTtNwekQf — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 2, 2024

Will Vote and Teddy Stiga also scored for the Eagles and Jacob Fowler made 19 saves in goal. James Hagens tacked on two assists for BC.

Daimon Gardner scored for SCSU and Isak Posch finished with 17 stops between the pipes.

No. 11 Michigan 5, No. 5 Boston University 1

Michigan exploded for five goals in the third period, defeating Boston University 5-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Evan Werner scored two goals and added an assist and Ethan Edwards, Jacob Truscott and Nick Moldenhauer also found the net for the Wolverines.

Evan Werner from Josh Eernisse and Michigan ties it up in the third! pic.twitter.com/QT2yqXOxOk — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 2, 2024

Michigan goaltender Logan Stein made 22 saves for the win.

Cole Eiserman had given BU the early 1-0 lead at 3:31 of the second period.

Mathieu Caron stopped 30 in net for the Terriers and also drew an assist on Eiserman’s goal.

No. 4 Minnesota 3, No. 18 Penn State 1

Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and Nathan Airey made 21 saves in goal as Minnesota scored three unanswered goals and defeated Penn State 3-1 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

Jimmy Clark also scored for the Gophers.

Kurth and Clark would not be denied! pic.twitter.com/Xk5ABYba3G — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 2, 2024

Reese Laubach tallied the lone goal for the Nittany Lions and goalie Arsenii Sergeev stopped 31 shots.

Bemidji State 1, No. 16 Minnesota State 0

Carter Randklev’s goal 12:35 into the second period was the game’s only offense as Bemidji State defeated Minnesota State 1-0 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

Mattias Sholl earned the shutout with a 24-save performance.

Talk about using your head! Mattias Sholl uses the facemask to make one of his 24 saves tonight!#GoBeavers #BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/vAcpFpg73j — Bemidji State Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) November 2, 2024

Alex Tracy made 43 saves for the Mavericks.

No. 7 Maine 5, Merrimack 0

Harrison Scott and Charlie Russell each had a goal and two assists and Albin Boija stopped all 15 shots he faced as Maine blanked Merrimack 5-0 at Alfond Arena in Orono, Maine, to give head coach Ben Barr his 50th career win.

Thomas Freel added a goal and an assist for the Black Bears and Josh Nadeau and Lynden Breen also scored in the win.

Max Lundgren and Nils Wallstrom combined on a 28-save night in net for the Warriors.

No. 8 Colorado College 3, Air Force 2 (OT)

Max Burkholder’s goal at 1:08 of overtime gave Colorado College a 3-2 comeback win over Air Force at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Air Force led 2-0 midway through the second period before CC rattled off three unanswered goals.

Drew Montgomery had a goal and a helper for the Tigers, while Klavs Veinbergs added a goal and Kaidan Mbereko made 25 saves.

Brendan Gibbons and Clayton Cosentino each recorded a goal and an assist for Air Force, Nick Remissong had two assists, and goaltender Guy Blessing made 30 saves.

No. 12 Providence 6, New Hampshire 3

Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals and Andrew Centrella and Clint Levens each posted a goal and an assist as Providence doubled up UNH 6-3 at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

Tanner Adams and Will Elger also scored for the Friars and goalie Philip Svedebäck made 23 saves in net.

O'Reilly powers his way to the net for his second of the night to make it 6-1!https://t.co/otaMB0Gk7a x @NESN @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/k01OYt1kwB — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 2, 2024

Ryan Conmy scored two goals for the Wildcats and Liam Devlin also scored. In goal, Jared Whale and Rico DiMatteo combined to make 24 saves.

No. 15 Ohio State 9, Lake Superior State 3

Sam Deckhut scored twice with an assist to guide Ohio State past Lake Superior State by a 9-3 count at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Nathan Lewis went for a goal and two assists and Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Joe Dunlap, James Hong, Max Montes and Caden Brown all had a goal and an assist. Davis Burnside also scored for the Buckeyes.

Caden Brown scores his first of the season with this saucer pass that found its way into the net 🥅#B1GHockey x @OhioStateMHKY pic.twitter.com/S91IIEpcPf — Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) November 2, 2024

In goal for OSU, Logan Terness turned aside 14 shots.

Reagan Milburn had a goal and two assists for the Lakers, Branden Piku a goal and an assist and Sasha Teleguine a goal as Rorke Applebee and Grant Riley combined to make 40 saves in goal.

No. 19 Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2

Cole Knuble’s goal at 2:11 of overtime gave Notre Dame a 3-2 win over Wisconsin from the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Brennan Ali tied the game 2-2 for Notre Dame at 18:47 of the second period. Henry Nelson also scored for the Irish and Owen Say made 42 stops between the pipes.

Ryan Botterill and Owen Lindmark scored for the Badgers and goaltender Tommy Scarfone collected 21 saves.

No. 20 UMass Lowell 5, Holy Cross 4 (OT)

Jak Vaarwerk’s goal at 2:30 of overtime lifted UMass Lowell to a 5-4 win over Holy Cross from the Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Mass.

Vaarwerk added an assist for a two-point night, Matt Crasa also had a goal and an assist, and Owen Cole, Libor Nemec and Chris Delaney also scored for the River Hawks.

UMass Lowell goalies Beni Halasz and Henry Welsch combined on a 27-save effort between the pipes.

Timothy Heinke potted two goals for the Crusaders, Matt DeBoer and Owen Kim scored one apiece, and Thomas Gale finished with 35 saves in goal.