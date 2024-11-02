Gagnon (Lindenwood), Kebreau (Alaska Anchorage), Grabko (Alaska), Bartoszkiewicz (Lindenwood) highlight October honors for NCAA D-I men’s hockey independent schools

The 2024-25 season got off to a strong start for the NCAA’s five men’s Division I hockey programs and four players have earned monthly honors from NCAA Division I Independent Hockey.

All five schools enjoyed impressive road wins, eight cumulatively, with those victories coming at Notre Dame (2), Wisconsin, Merrimack, Lake Superior State, Miami, Northern Michigan and Augustana.

Lindenwood senior forward Dave Gagnon is player of the month, Alaska Anchorage freshman forward Dimitry Kebreau has been named rookie of the month, and Alaska graduate Nicholas Grabko and Lindenwood sophomore Owen Bartoszkiewicz are co-goalies of the month.

Gagnon went 4-3-7 in six games and played a key role in two wins, going 0-2-2 in a 4-2 win at Wisconsin and 2-1-3, including the unassisted game winner, in 4-2 win at Miami.

Kebreau had two goals in his first month of play, one at No. 1 Denver and one at Miami.

Grabko’s 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage were keyed by a 37- save 1-0 shutout at nationally ranked Notre Dame.

Bartoszkiewicz had 34 saves in a 4-2 win at Wisconsin and 31 in a 4-2 win at Miami. Also had a season-high 42 saves in a 3-2 loss at Wisconsin. Compiled a 2.51 GAA and .918 save percentage on the month.