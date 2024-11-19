Michigan State, North Dakota heading to Austin, Texas, for 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game

North Dakota, in partnership with Ralph Engelstad Arena, H-E-B Center, and Visit Austin, announced Tuesday that H-E-B Center at Cedar Park will play host to the 2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Oct. 31, 2026.

This special event features North Dakota and Michigan State at 7:07 pm (CST).

“We’re looking forward to hosting a premier college hockey event that will provide an unmatched life experience for our student-athletes and offers our fans an exciting destination game weekend,” said UND coach Brad Berry in a statement. “The game, featuring two premier college hockey programs promises to be an outstanding game. We’re excited about playing a very good Michigan State team in the Live Music Capital of the World.”

“We’re looking forward to playing in the Hall of Fame Game and our trip to Austin,” added Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale. “It promises to be an outstanding matchup between two storied college hockey programs that combined, have won 11 NCAA national championships. We’re honored to be a part of this fantastic event.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 12, 2025 at 10 a.m. CST.

Preliminary Schedule of Events:

Thursday Night Gathering – Thursday evening, October 29

NoDak Golf Tournament at the Avery Ranch Golf Club – Friday morning, October 30

NoDak Palooza at Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live) – Friday evening, October 30

Pregame Party – Saturday afternoon, October 31

2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game – Saturday, October 31 at 7:07 p.m. CST

For more information, visit theralph.com/austin.