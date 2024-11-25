D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – November 25, 2024

While many scoreboard watchers were focused on the Aurora versus St. Norbert series in the west (checkout Brian Lester’s weekend recap), there was a lot of highly contested and overtime action in the east that shaped a very exciting weekend in all the conference slate of games. While Arcadia swept Stevenson, Amherst tied Trinity (won the shootout), and Oswego dropped Plattsburgh, some others like Hobart, Elmira, Geneseo, and Utica kept rolling along. Lots to unpack in a week that featured fourteen overtime contests. Here is the wrap-up for all the exciting action and onus hockey in the east:

CNE

Curry swept their weekend series against Nichols where they outscored the Bison by an 11-1 margin. On Friday night, five different players scored for the Colonels who cashed in early for a 3-0 lead and cruised to a 5-1 win at home. Alex Duncan and Eelis Laaksonen led the way with a goal and an assist each in the win. On Saturday, Killian Rowlee set the tone offensively scoring a natural hat trick while goaltender Shane Soderwall earned the shutout win stopping all 35 Bison shots in a 6-0 victory.

The University of New England played Suffolk and rebounded from last weekend’s losses to Endicott with a sweep of the Rams. On Friday night, two third period goals helped the Nor’easters break open a 2-1 game on the way to a 4-1 win at home. Dominic Murphy scored a pair of goals while Kevin O’Keefe added a goal and an assist in the win. Two first period goals within 1:46 was all the offense goaltender Joey Stanizzi would need in a 3-0 shutout win over the Rams. Stanizzi earned his third shutout of the young season stopping 33 Suffolk shot attempts.

Endicott kept their win streak going with a pair of victories over Johnson & Wales. Primo Self scored twice, and the Gulls erupted for four second period goals to break a 1-1 tie on the way to a 7-2 rout of the Wildcats on Friday night. Michael Casey scored a goal and added two assists for a three-point game to lead the Gulls. Saturday saw a much closer contest as the Wildcats fought back from a 3-1 deficit on goals from Harout Torosian and Davis Bone in the third period to tie the game at 3-3. The Gulls wasted no time in the extra session as Jackson Sterrett scored with an assist from Andrew Kurapov just 42 seconds into overtime for the 4-3 win.

After a 4-4 overtime tie where Wentworth won the shootout on Friday, Western New England broke into the win column in conference play with a 4-3 win over the Leopards on Saturday. Wentworth jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before the Golden Bears responded with four unanswered goals including Justin Sullivan’s shorthanded goal and Everest Scheider’s power play marker. Phillipe Longchamps opened and closed the scoring for the home team who held on for a 4-3 regulation win.

MAC

Arcadia broke an 0-2-2 run with a pair of one-goal wins over Stevenson to sweep the weekend series with the Mustangs. On Friday, Jake Frankenfield and Cody Mastay scored for the Knights to break open a 2-2 game and the home team held on for a 4-3 win. Goaltender Ryan Burgess stopped 39 of 42 shots to earn the win. On Saturday, Stevenson carried a 3-1 lead midway through the third period before the Black Knights rallied to tie the game on a goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation time off the stick of Drew Iannucci. Iannucci provided the overtime winner in the first minute of bonus hockey to complete his hat trick in a thrilling 4-3 win.

Neumann remained unbeaten on the season with a pair of wins over King’s this weekend. The Monarchs tied a back-and-forth game in the final two seconds on a goal by Lee Kent to send the game to overtime. Lucas Culhane scored his second goal of the game in overtime for a 6-5 road win. On Saturday, Dustin Patterson’s second goal of the game just 22 seconds into the third period proved to be the game-winner in a 4-2 win to help Neumann earn the sweep and move their record to 4-0-2 on the season.

Lebanon Valley provided another overtime thriller to the MAC schedule with a 3-2 win over Alvernia on Saturday. After Justin Pare tied the score at 2-2 in the third period, Cameron Croteau needed just 46 seconds in the overtime period to give the Flying Dutchmen a 3-2 road win over the Golden Wolves. Goaltender Chris Branch stopped 41 of 43 shots to earn the win.

Wilkes remained unbeaten in MAC play as they posted a weekend sweep of Misericordia to move to 7-0-0 in MAC play this season. On Friday, Nick Swain, Luke Dobles and Carter Jordan scored for the Colonels who held off the Cougars rally following a pair of goals from Ryan Karbach in a 3-2 win. Things were a little more comfortable on Saturday as Wilkes cruised to a 3-0 lead and won the game 5-1 behind a pair of goals from Daniel Nau.

MASCAC

Massachusetts-Dartmouth opened conference play on Thursday and took an exciting 5-4 overtime win over Fitchburg State. The third period saw the Corsairs’ Collin Patterson score a pair of goals to complete his hat trick that helped the home team to a 4-3 lead. Alexandre Bauvais tied the contest at 4-4 in the final minute of regulation with a power play goal only to see Brennan Pecararo score with an assist from Patterson to give the Corsairs the win. On Saturday, Patterson scored two more goals to pace the Corsairs to a 4-2 win over Framingham State for a 2-0-0 MASCAC record.

Anna Maria opened their MASCAC slate with a pair of wins over Westfield State and Rivier. On Thursday, four different goal scorers and two special team goals were all goaltender Matthew Hennessey (24 saves) needed in a 4-0 home win over the Owls. On Saturday, the two newest members of the conference faced-off with the AmCats breaking open a close game with a three-goal third period on the way to a 5-1 road win. Matthew Gilbert scored two unassisted goals in a span of eight seconds in the opening minutes of the final period to provide some cushion in the AmCat road win.

After Plymouth State’s 7-1 win over Framingham State on Thursday where Ethan Stuckless scored four goals, including a natural hat trick, the Panthers battled a pesky Salem State squad on Saturday. The Vikings rallied from a 3-1 deficit on goals by Chase Conlon and Keagan O’Donoghue to tie the score midway through the final period. Colin Tracy provided the quick answer and game-winning goal just 26 seconds after O’Donoghue tied the game in a 4-3 road win that moves the Panthers to 3-0-0 in MASCAC play.

NE-10

After a 6-3 road win against St. Michael’s on Tuesday, St. Anselm hosted Assumption in a two-game series over the weekend and the visitors skated away with a pair of one-goal wins. On Friday, the hawks held leads of 3-1 and 4-2 only to see the Greyhounds rally to tie the score late in the third period on goals from Thomas McGaffigan and Jonathan Surrette. Moving into overtime it was the visitors who found the winning goal off the stick of Patrick McKiernan with just over a minute remaining in the extra session and a 5-4 win. On Saturday, Assumption scored twice in the third period to break a 1-1 tie and held on for a 3-2 win over the Hawks. Goaltender Thomas McClarnon made 41 saves to earn the victory.

Southern New Hampshire leveled its NE-10 record at 3-3-0 with a pair of shutout wins over Post. On Friday, the Penmen scored a goal in each period and took advantage of 20 saves from goaltender Collin Berke in a 3-0 win over the Eagles. A goal and an assist each from Ryan Pomposelli and Ryan Clear provided the offensive spark while Berke stopped 36 shots in a 4-0 shutout win and weekend sweep for SNHU.

St. Michael’s rebounded from their Tuesday loss to St. Anselm by capturing a pair of wins over Franklin Pierce over the weekend. David Ciancio scored two goals in a 3-2 win on Friday night while SJ LeComte paced the offense on Saturday with one goal and two assists in a 5-1 victory for the Purple Knights. St. Michael’s stands at 5-2-0 in conference play so far this season.

NEHC

Hobart hosted Salve Regina for two games over the weekend and skated away with a pair of wins to remain unbeaten on the season. Two power play goals and one shorthanded tally paced the offense on Friday night as Damon Beaver stopped 25 Seahawk shots in a 4-0 shutout win for the Statesmen. On Saturday, the teams answered each other on the scoreboard with Salve Regina’s Arvega Hovsepyan tying the game at 2-2 with a power play goal. Tanner Daniels, who opened the scoring for Hobart, scored the game-winning goal shorthanded in a 3-2 win where Hobart held a commanding advantage in shots at 54-19.

Skidmore bounced back from a pair of losses last week to Elmira with a sweep of games against VSU-Castleton. A four-goal first period and seven different scorers helped pace the Thoroughbreds to a convincing 7-1 win over the Spartans on Friday, in what was coach Rob Hutchison’s 100th victory behind the Skidmore bench. On Saturday, an offensive explosion of six goals between the teams led to a 5-4 win for Skidmore who overcame a hat trick from Castleton’s Luke Chakrabarti. Zach Lindewirth’s goal just 24 seconds after Jackson Edward’s tying goal for the Spartans proved to be the game-winner.

Massachusetts-Boston had started the season 0-5-0 but captured back-to-back wins over New England College to break into the win column this season. A pair of shorthanded goals and a goal and an assist from Jazz Krivtsov helped pace a 4-2 Beacon win on Friday night. On Saturday, Jude Kurtas assisted on all three Beacon goals in a 3-0 shutout win. Goaltender Tyler Bost stopped 31 shots to earn the shutout victory.

Babson extended their win streak to three games by taking two victories over Southern Maine. The Beavers took advantage of Charlie Andriole’s early third period goal and 29 saves from Mason Rosado to earn a hard-fought 2-1 win over the Huskies. In another one-goal game on Saturday, Tommy Rooney’s second goal of the game early in the third period broke a 3-3 tie and helped Babson to a 4-3 decision that leveled their NEHC record at 3-3-0.

Elmira played host to Albertus Magnus and came away with a win and an overtime tie (Albertus Magnus won the shootout) in their two-game series. On Friday, goals were hard to come by and Brennan Boyce’s third period marker was the difference in a 2-1 Soaring Eagle win. On Saturday, Chance Gorman with just over five minutes in regulation to tie the game at 2-2 which was where it ended at the end of overtime.

NESCAC

Williams rebounded from an 0-2 start with a pair of road wins over Connecticut College and Tufts. William Cannata led the Ephs offense on Friday with a goal and a pair of assists in a 5-1 win over the previously unbeaten Camels. On Saturday, Owen Stadheim’s unassisted shorthanded goal got Williams off and running as they built a 4-0 lead and held off the Jumbos with a 4-2 win. Goaltender Cal Sandquist stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

In one of the best and longest played D-III rivalry games, the Mules from Colby College took advantage of two goals each by Reese Farrell and Jayden Grier in a 5-1 win over in-state rival Bowdoin. The win moved Colby to 2-1-0 in NESCAC play.

Hamilton was looking to build on their fast start and extended their win streak to start the season with a win over Wesleyan on Saturday. Tied at 3-3 entering the third period, the Continentals scored three unanswered goals to go on to win the game by a 6-3 score. Alex Danis and Luke Tchor each scored two goals for the Continentals. On Sunday, Hamilton was looking to take advantage of a Trinity team that has started slowly. The tams exchanged goals for a 2-2 tie almost midway through the final period, but Alexander Mozian scored a power play goal and goaltender Devon Bobak’s 34 saves protected a one-goal win for the Bantams while handing Hamilton its first loss of the season.

SUNYAC

Cortland picked up a pair of SUNYAC wins by downing Plattsburgh and Potsdam on the road. On Friday, Joshua Belgrave gave the Cardinals and early 1-0 lead, but the Red Dragons scored three unanswered, including two by Nathan Garnier to post a 3-1 win. On Saturday, two goals early and two goals late were enough to push Cortland past the Bears by a 4-2 score. Nate Berke scored two goals and added an assist for the Red Dragons in the win.

Buffalo State remained unbeaten in SUNYAC play with a thrilling overtime win over Oswego followed by a second overtime win over Canton. Against Oswego, David Tolan tied the score at 1-1 early in the third period and Ethan Perrault, with an assist from Joe Glamos netted the overtime winner just 22 seconds into the bonus period for a 2-1 Bengal win. On Saturday, Tommy Chunchukov’s second goal of the game tied the score at 2-2 in the third period before Perrault and Glamos assisted on David Tolan’s overtime winner for the Bengals. The weekend sweep brings Buffalo State’s record in SUNYAC action to 4-0-0.

Both Plattsburgh and Oswego rebounded from Friday losses with 4-1 wins on Saturday over Morrisville and Fredonia, respectively. Four different goal scorers paced the Cardinals win over the Mustangs while the same offensive formula was successful for the Lakers in their win over the Blue Devils.

UCHC

In a battle of former SUNYAC opponents, Geneseo hosted Brockport and remained unbeaten on the season posting wins by 3-2 and 3-1 scores. Two goals from Sean Melso in a three-goal second period was enough to earn the Knights a one-goal win over the Golden Eagles on Friday. On Saturday, Peter Morgan’s goal in the final minute of the second period provided a little cushion in a 3-1 win. Goaltender Jacob Torgner stopped 13 of 14 shots to earn the victory.

Utica hosted Chatham and remained unbeaten in UCHC action with a pair of wins over the Cougars. Two goals each from Jakob Breault and Drake Morse paced the offense in a 6-3 win on Friday night. On Saturday, Breault’s goal in the third period proved to be the game-winner as the Pioneers built a 4-1 lead and held off the Cougars in a 4-3 win.

Manhattanville captured a win and an overtime tie (Golden Flyers won the shootout) with Nazareth over the weekend to move to 3-2-1 in conference play. Two goals from Nicholas Rogers and four assists from Lane Paddison led the Valiants to a 4-1 win on Friday night. On Saturday, Rogers’ goal in the third period helped the Valiants rally from a one-goal deficit to earn the overtime tie.

Three Biscuits

Drew Iannucci – Arcadia – scored a hat trick including the game’s opening goal, game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation and overtime-winner in the Black Knights’ 4-3 win over Stevenson on Saturday.

Killian Rowlee – Curry – scored a natural hat trick to open the scoring in the Colonels’ 6-0 win over Johnson & Wales on Saturday.

Collin Patterson – Massachusetts-Dartmouth – recorded a four-point game, including a hat trick in Thursday’s 5-4 OT win over Fitchburg State. Patterson added two more goals in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Framingham State.

Bonus hockey and overtime wins are happening much more frequently which is great for the fan base and probably not so much for coaches across the different leagues who are experiencing the downside of an OTL. Thanksgiving on the horizon means some great tournament action upcoming along with some very tasty conference battles like Elmira and Hobart to name just one battle amongst ranked opponents.