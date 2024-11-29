FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Princeton upsets No. 12 Ohio State, No. 7 Western Michigan downs No. 6 Michigan, Friendship Four in Belfast sees Notre Dame best Harvard, No. 13 Boston University defeat Merrimack, No. 1 Michigan State blanks Lindenwood, Alaska ties No. 3 Minnesota

Princeton came out of the Thanksgiving holiday firing on all cylinders Friday night, upsetting No. 12 Ohio State 3-1 at Hobey Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.

Jake Manfre scored two goals and added an assist for the Tigers, while Noah de la Durantaye also scored in the win.

BOOM! Jake Manfre with his 2nd PPG of the night for a 3-1 lead over #12 Ohio State!@ecachockey | @NCAAIceHockey | @Buccigross | @TeamECH pic.twitter.com/sJ9xjUHcYo — Princeton Men's Ice Hockey (@princetonhockey) November 30, 2024

Arthur Smith made 29 saves in goal for Princeton.

For the Buckeyes, Joe Dunlap netted the lone goal and goalie Kristoffer Eberly finished with 20 stops between the pipes.

No. 1 Michigan State 4, Lindenwood 0

On home ice at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich., Trey Augustine made all 29 saves as Michigan State shut out Lindenwood by a 4-0 count.

Basgall's shot from the high slot is right through traffic. Assists to Howard and Stramel. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/IKsVX8Ez6V — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) November 30, 2024

Matt Basgall, Daniel Russell, Tommi Männistö and Isaac Howard all scored for the Spartans.

In goal for the Lions, Owen Bartoszkiewicz finished with 52 saves.

Alaska 1, No. 3 Minnesota 1

Alaska scored in the first period (Braden Birnie) and Minnesota scored in the second period (Beckett Hendrickson) as the Nanooks and Gophers played to a 1-1 tie at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

Just give it a IittIe tap, tap, tapperoo 🍎 Lamb, Huglen pic.twitter.com/Ro0146UCZJ — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 30, 2024

Alaska goalie Nicholas Grabko made 36 saves and Minnesota’s Nathan Airey stopped 19.

No. 4 Boston College 5, No. 15 Dartmouth 3

James Hagens scored a pair of goals and Jacob Fowler made 13 saves as Boston College defeated Dartmouth 5-3 from Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Mike Posma, Teddy Stiga and Andre Gasseau added goals for the Eagles.

Steven Townley, Cooper Flinton and John Fusco scored for Dartmouth and goalie Roan Clarke made 32 stops.

No. 7 Western Michigan 4, No. 6 Michigan 1

Western Michigan scored the game’s first four goals and took a 4-1 win over Michigan at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

William Whitelaw ruined Cameron Rowe’s shutout bid at 17:11 of the third period. Rowe finished with 26 saves.

Robby Drazner, Tim Washe, Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Cam Knuble netted the Broncos’ goals.

Michigan goalie Logan Stein made 33 saves.

Bemidji State 2, No. 14 North Dakota 1

Mattias Sholl made 34 saves as Bemidji State topped North Dakota 2-1 from the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

GOAL ALERT!!! Mitch Wolfe scores his first goal of the season to put the Beavers ahead! Goal was assisted by Eric Martin and Vince Corcoran!#GoBeavers #BeaverTerritory pic.twitter.com/1mfgv0mTLW — Bemidji State Men’s Hockey (@BSUBeaversMHKY) November 30, 2024

Mitch Wolfe and Isa Parekh scored for the Beavers before Sacha Boisvert snapped Sholl’s shutout with 3:33 to go in the third period.

T.J. Semptimphelter finished with 20 saves in the Fighting Hawks crease.

Friendship Four

From the SSE Arena Belfast, the semifinals of the 2024 Friendship Four from Belfast, Northern Ireland, took place Friday.

Notre Dame 4, Harvard 2

Notre Dame used four different goal scorers – Blake Biondi, Jaedon Kerr, Michael Mastrodomenico and Justin Janicke – to double up Harvard.

We're moments away from period ✌️ so what better time to watch @biondi_blake7's goal ✌️ of the night? pic.twitter.com/7wwtscQ43c — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) November 29, 2024

Owen Say made 27 saves in goal for the Irish.

Joe Miller and Cam Johnson scored for the Crimson, while Aku Koskenvuo and Ben Charette combined on a 22-save outing in goal.

No. 13 Boston University 6, Merrimack 2

Tristan Amonte netted a pair of goals and Mathieu Caron made 31 saves for the Terriers.

Aiden Celebrini, Gavin McCarthy, Quinn Hutson and Shane Lachance added goals for BU.

Gav joins the fun with a shorthanded beauty for his first goal of the season! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/Cfes0QEYfA@hockey_east | @NESN | @espn pic.twitter.com/jy04SY0vPm — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 29, 2024

Antonio Venuto and David Sacco had the goals for the Warriors, while Nils Wallstrom and Max Lundgren combined on a 23-save performance in goal.

Adirondack Winter Invitational

The semifinals of the Adirondack Winter Invitational from Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y., went down Friday.

No. 10 Providence 3, No. 20 Clarkson 2 (OT)

Graham Gamache scored 1:57 into overtime to win it for the Friars.

Here's the OT winner from Graham Gamache assisted by Trevor Connelly and Austen May. Our fourth overtime victory of the season.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/Jw0SFLw73f — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) November 30, 2024

Tanner Adams and Nick Poisson also scored for Providence and Philip Svedebäck made 23 saves between the pipes.

Jared Mangan and Ryan Richardson scored for Clarkson and goalie Ethan Langenegger stopped 28 shots.

No. 16 UMass Lowell 2, St. Lawrence 0

Dillan Bentley and Scout Truman scored and Beni Halasz turned aside all 20 shots he faced in the win.

Saints goalie Mason Kucenski finished with 28 saves.