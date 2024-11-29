D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – November 29, 2024

If you do not like the view in the standings or position in the rankings, the best way to do something about it is to go win some hockey games. This season has already demonstrated immense parity across D-II/III and I do not think anyone is expecting that to change as we enter the Thanksgiving weekend and some delightful tournament and non-conference treats. Sure, there is that football thing going on with the turkey and trimmings, but there is not anything that will help the digestion more than some great puck action. Lots of intriguing matchups and rivalries on tap so enjoy!

My weekly picks rebounded nicely last week at 8-4-2 (.750) which gets me back on track in pursuit of the elusive 70% success rate overall. To date, my season numbers are 31-15-2 (.667) which is showing aa fair level of consistency to start the season. Would like to stay hot to the semester break so this week’s pick’s take a shot at first round tournament games along with some spicy non-conference matchups. Enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends and maybe a side of puck – here are this week’s picks for the east:

Friday, November 29, 2024

LayerEight Shootout

Norwich v. Plattsburgh

This game displays a great rivalry game with Cadets coming off a bye week so in other words a lot of practice time to prepare. Middlebury hosts tournament this year so big sheet favors the team that also plays on one. Empty-net goal needed for final margin – Norwich, 4-2

Marian v. Middlebury

The Panthers face the participant from the west who come in with only a pair of losses to St. Norbert marring their record. This will be a battle that likely sees some bonus hockey to decide a winner. Host team would love to play for the title and get a big power play goal to eke out the win – Middlebury, 3-2

Terry Moran Invitational

King’s v. Keene State

UPSET ALERT – The Monarchs face a team they have never seen before in the Owls inaugural season. Keene State likes to press the offensive end, and this one will see a lot of offensive chances and goals. Back and forth affair with the new kids emerging victorious late in the third period – Keene State, 5-4

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts v. VSU-Castleton

The host Spartans will not take the Trailblazers lightly in their own tournament which always sees great local support and an enthusiastic fan base. Andrew Stefura may be one of the best offensive players few know about in New England, and he puts on a show for the locals in this first round win – VSU-Castleton, 5-3

Utica Thanksgiving Showcase

Stevenson v. Oswego

The fact is both teams need a little bit of a reset right now as last weekend saw losses for both teams and consistent hockey being a challenge. No better way to get back on track than to win back-to-back games and some hardware to generate some positive momentum. Lakers are young and Mustangs take advantage – Stevenson, 3-2

University of New England v. Utica

The ghosts of matchups past, sorry for the Christmas analogy at Thanksgiving time, are going to be hard for the Pioneers to move past but at least this game does not determine advancing in the NCAA tournament. Small measure of revenge for Utica who keeps the Pioneer faithful happy with a first-round win – Utica, 3-2

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Babson v. Williams

The hockey purists should love this game as it will be fast, played with few penalties and thoroughly entertaining for the full sixty minutes. The Ephs rebounded last week to level their record on the road and now return home to keep the positive mojo going. Owen Stadheim and company get it done in the third period – Williams, 4-2

Amherst v. (4) Geneseo

The Knights have been on a roll and look to extend their success in a pair of weekend games against NESCAC opponents. The Mammoth are no push over, but Geneseo’s depth and talent upfront will be the difference in this one – Geneseo, 6-3

(6) Curry v. Cortland

This game is my personal favorite on the schedule this week as the Colonels boast perhaps the nation’s best goaltender and the Red Dragons attack the offensive end like few teams around. Hopeful this one produces a winner and believe the visitors get it done with an overtime goal – Curry, 3-2

Johnson & Wales v. Assumption

The Greyhounds have found their offensive game and look to continue the goal-scoring party against the Wildcats. Too much depth and special teams’ prowess for the visitors to manage as the home team skates to a comfortable win – Assumption, 5-2

North Country Tournament

Tufts v. Canton

The Jumbos should be finding their game entering their third week of play and the offense will be the difference here in a back-and-forth affair that sees Max Resnick providing the offense needed to pick-up a first-round win over the hosts school – Tufts, 5-4

Rivier v. Potsdam

The Bears will need to start fast against a Raider squad that will compete hard for the full sixty minutes or longer. Early goals help manage the game as the SUNYAC squad takes down the MASCAC newbies to advance to the title game – Potsdam, 5-2

Skidmore Invitational

Lake Forest v. Skidmore

The Foresters have gotten out of the gate this season slowly and face a Skidmore team that rebounded from their only losses with a weekend sweep last weekend. Do not expect the hosts to be hospitable in a game that features a lot of goals – Skidmore, 5-3

Fredonia v. Hamilton

The Continentals have started great and just barely lost to Trinity last weekend in a one-goal thriller. Best way to get back on track is win the next one and that is what coach Rob Haberbusch’s team does against a determined Blue Devils squad – Hamilton, 5-4

Thanksgiving weekend means the semester break is just on the horizon signaling the end of the first half. No time like the present to bring great hockey to the rink and work hard for a result. Does not hurt to win a little in-season tournament title either – “Drop the Puck!”