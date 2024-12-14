FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 1 Minnesota ties No. 3 Michigan State, first Gold Pan series game sees No. 10 Colorado College rally to down No. 4 Denver, Wisconsin shuts out No. 8 Michigan, No. 16 North Dakota blanks No. 9 St. Cloud State

Brodie Ziemer scored two goals, including the game-tying goal at 11:06 of the third period, as No. 1 Minnesota played to a 3-3 tie with No. 3 Michigan State Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

Michigan State won the subsequent shootout.

Brody Lamb also scored for the Gophers, while goaltender Nathan Airey finished with 29 saves.

The Spartans were led by goals from Tiernan Shoudy, Tanner Kelly and Karsen Dorwart and 40 saves from Trey Augustine.

The Gophers started game with only 10 forwards, one of which was a defenseman skating as a forward. Nick Michel was later ejected on a major head contact penalty, meaning Minnesota skated the rest of the game with just nine forwards.

No. 10 Colorado College 5, No. 4 Denver 4

Colorado College rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score five unanswered goals and defeat Denver 5-4 to take game one of the Gold Pan series in front of a record crowd of 3,952 at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Denver jumped on the board with a pair of short-handed goals late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead at the first intermission by Samu Salminen.

Salminen opened the scoring at the 16:37 mark of the opening frame. Salminen stole the puck from CC’s Ryan Beck in the Tigers zone and was all alone against goalie Kaidan Mbereko (25 saves). Salminen put a shot between Mbereko’s legs for a 1-0 lead.

Salminen doubled the lead with his second shorty of the first period with 47.7 seconds remaining. DU goaltender Matt Davis (34 saves) sent the puck to Salminen, who led a 3-on-1 charge. Salminen’s first shot from the right circle was saved by Mbereko, but Salminen sent the puck towards the crease from behind the net and it went in off Mbereko’s stick.

Carter King made it 3-0 at the 11:49 mark of the second period. Jack Devine found King all alone in front and King beat Mbereko with a backhander.

The Tigers roared back with a pair of goals later in the middle frame. Gavin Lindberg scored from the left circle after Davis saved a shot from the right point by Stanley Cooley at the 15:38 mark, and then Ryan Koering scored his first career goal at 17:46. Gleb Veremyev and Noah Laba were on the doorstep trying to control a loose puck, which slid out the Koering at the left circle and he put it in an open net.

Owen Beckner made it three straight goals for Tiger freshmen with a power-play goal at the 4:13 mark of the third period. He took a pass from Beck and fired a one-timer past Davis for his third goal of the season.

Chase McLane scored his third of the season to give CC its first lead at 9:33 of the final frame. Max Burkholder sent a cross-ice pass to McLane, who beat Davis from the left side of the net. Drew Montgomery then scored what turned out to be the game winner at the 14:51 mark. Bret Link made an outstanding individual move at the red line to create a 2-on-1 and he found Montgomery free in front of the net.

Devine scored at the 16:03 mark with Davis on the bench in favor of an extra attacker for the final goal of the game as CC held on for the final 3:57 with Davis on the bench.

Friday marked the first of four regular-season games between the in-state rivals for the Gold Pan. The Pioneers currently hold the trophy, while the Tigers need to win the season series outright to take it.

Wisconsin 4, No. 8 Michigan 0

Four different players scored and Tommy Scarfone pitched a 23-save shutout as Wisconsin blanked Michigan 4-0 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

"Another brilliant piece of goaltending from that young man." 23-save shutout for Tommy Scarfone tonight

Kyle Kukkonen, Cody Laskosky, Ryland Mosley and Quinn Finley all scored for the Badgers.

For the Wolverines, Logan Stein made 24 saves in goal.

No. 16 North Dakota 2, No. 9 St. Cloud State 0

T.J. Semptimphelter stopped all 24 shots he faced as North Dakota downed St. Cloud State 2-0 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

Carter Wilkie and Jake Livanavage scored the Fighting Hawks’ goals.

St. Cloud State goalie Gavin Enright made 29 saves.

No. 12 Minnesota State 2, Lake Superior State 1

Luc Wilson scored both goals, including the game winner at 7:21 of the third period, as Minnesota State edged Lake Superior State 2-1 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

Alex Tracy made 19 saves in goal for the Mavericks.

For the Lakers, William Ahlrik scored and goalie Rorke Applebee stopped 24 shots.

No. 15 Ohio State 2, Notre Dame 1 (OT)

Brent Johnson’s goal at 1:53 of overtime gave Ohio State a 2-1 win over Notre Dame at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Davis Burnside had tied the game for OSU at 8:20 of the third period.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine assisted on both goals for the Buckeyes and goaltender Kristoffer Eberly finished with 18 saves.

Danny Nelson scored for the Irish and Nicholas Kempf made 41 saves between the pipes.

New Hampshire 3, No. 17 Dartmouth 3 (New Hampshire wins shootout)

Six different players scored between the two teams as New Hampshire and Dartmouth played to a 3-3 draw at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

UNH won the subsequent shootout.

UNH Goal!! Liam Delvin ties the game with the Breakaway finish!

Ryan Conmy, Jason Siedem and Liam Devlin tallied for UNH, while Hank Cleaves, Sean Chisholm and Steven Townley posted goals for Dartmouth.

In goal, Jared Whale made 15 stops for UNH and Roan Clarke made 27 saves for the Big Green.