SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 3 Michigan State knocks off No. 1 Minnesota, No. 4 Denver outlasts No. 10 Colorado College, No. 8 Michigan ends scoring drought, No. 16 North Dakota sweeps No. 9 St. Cloud

With four third-period goals, Michigan State surged ahead of Minnesota for a 5-3 win Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn. With the two points they picked up in Friday’s 3-3 tie and shootout, the Spartans earned five of six on the road from the Golden Gophers and climbed into second place in the Big Ten.

At 3:21 in the third, Brody Lamb gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead on the power play, but the Spartans answered with three quick goals in just under three minutes in the middle of the period.

Isaac Howard’s second of the game from Maxim Štrbák at 11:08 cut Minnesota’s lead to a goal. Štrbák tied the game at 13:06, and Charlie Stramel had the game winner at 13:59.

Savvy Savage collects his own rebound at the left post and feeds Stramel. Great pass by Russell to start the sequence too. 4-3 Spartans. pic.twitter.com/K3DdzlzKFU — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) December 15, 2024

Red Savage capped the scoring on an empty net at 19:25. Trey Augustine made 24 saves in his 11th win of the season.

Liam Souliere finished with 25 saves in the Minnesota net.

No 4 Denver 2, No. 10 Colorado College 1

Trailing 1-0 at the end of one, the Pioneers came from behind to beat the Tigers 2-1 at Magness Arena to take the second game of the Gold Pan series.

Aiden Thompson scored the tying goal, unassisted, at 2:35 of the second, and defenseman Cale Ashcroft’s power-play goal at 5:28 in the third put Denver ahead for good. The goal was the second of the season for Ashcroft and the third of his career.

Cale Ashcroft with his second of the season is tonight's @Safeway Goal of the Game! pic.twitter.com/EcJkSuYKYn — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) December 15, 2024

Kaidan Mbereko stopped 22-of-24 for Colorado College. With 29 saves, Matt Davis earned his 13th win of the season as the Pioneers improve to 14-4-0 on the season, 4-4-0 in NCHC play.

No. 8 Michigan 3, Wisconsin 2 (OT)

With goals by Dakoda Rhéaume-Mullen, Garrett Schifsky and Michael Hage, the Wolverines beat the Badgers 3-2 in overtime, breaking a four-game losing streak and earning a weekend split with visiting Wisconsin.

Michael Hage had the winning goal at 1:21 in OT, his fourth game-winner of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Rhéaume-Mullen netted his first career goal to open the scoring for Michigan at 12:26 in the second period, breaking another streak for the Wolverines – a span of over 11 periods of play in which Michigan was held scoreless.

Rheume-Mullen with his first career goal and Michigan gets the monkey off its back pic.twitter.com/x919MZC7mb — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 15, 2024

Prior to Rhéaume-Mullen’s goal, the last Wolverine goal scored was Hage’s game-winning goal at 4:22 in the second period Michigan’s 2-1 win over Western Michigan Nov. 30.

The Wolverines took a 2-0 lead when Schifsky scored with less than a minute to go in the second.

Jack Horbach and Gavin Morrissey scored to tie the game for Wisconsin in the third, Horbach’s unassisted goal at 3:34 and Morrissey five minutes later.

Cameron Korpi made 26 saves in his fifth win of the season. Tommy Scarfone made 33 saves. The Wolverines outshot the Badgers 36-28.

No. 16 North Dakota 4, No. 9 St. Cloud 3 (OT)

In a game in which they never led until Jake Schmaltz scored the winner in overtime, the Fighting Hawks beat the Huskies 4-3, sweeping the series and extending their unbeaten streak to four games.

Grant Ahcan gave St. Cloud a 1-0 lead after one on his shorthanded unassisted goal at 11:42 in the first.

At 7:19 in the second, Jayden Perron tied the game for North Dakota. Later in the period, the teams scored power-play goals two minutes apart — Austin Burnevik for St. Cloud, Abram Wiebe for North Dakota – making it a 2-2 game after two.

Early in the third, Barrett Hall briefly gave the Huskies another lead, but Sacha Boisvert’s goal six minutes later knotted the game again.

St. Cloud’s Gavin Enright made 32 saves as the Fighting Hawks outshot the 38-26. T.J. Semptimphelter had the win with 23 stops.

No. 12 Minnesota State 3, Lake Superior State 2

Josh Groll’s seventh goal of the season – his second of the night – gave Minnesota State a 3-2 overtime home win against the Lakers and extended the Mavericks’ unbeaten streak to 11 games (9-0-2).

The Mavericks led 2-0 early in the first on goals scored less than a minute apart by Rhett Pitlick and Groll.

John Herrington’s power-play goal in the final minute of the second period brought the Lakers to within one, and Jacob Conrad’s late third-period goal sent the game to overtime.

The Lakers outshot the Huskies 36-29. Rorke Applebee stopped 26 for Lake Superior State. Alex Tracy made 34 saves in the win, his 14th of the season.

Michigan Tech 9, Bemidji State 5

Michigan Tech’s explosive six-goal third period lifted the Huskies to a 9-5 win over Bemidji State at the Sanford Center. With Friday’s tie, the Huskies earned four points on the weekend and improve to 7-3-2 in the CCHA.

Logan Morrell’s second goal of the night at 14:37 in the third was the sixth Huskies’ goal and the game winner.

The Beavers led 2-0 after the first on goals by Patrik Satosaari and Eric Martin, but the game was tied 3-3 by the end of the second period.

Satosaari’s second goal of the game gave the Beavers the lead again early in the third, but 47 seconds later, Elias Jansson evened it again for the Huskies, who scored three more straight to take a 6-4 lead by the 14:37 mark in the third.

In the final five minutes – in a span of one minute and 36 seconds – the teams combined for three more goals to bring the final score to 9-5.

Mattias Sholl made 22 saves on the 30 shots he faced in the Bemidji net. Derek Mullahy stopped 23-of-28 in the win for the Huskies.

Between the two teams, 21 players registered at least a point on the night. Michigan Tech’s Stivan Sardarian led everyone with a goal and four assists. For the Huskies, Morrell and Jansson each had two goals and an assist. Bemidji’s Jackson Jutting also netted two goals and an assist.