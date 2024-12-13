Jack Suchy playing key role in Gusties’ surge of success in hockey

Jack Suchy is enjoying the chance to play college hockey in his home state one final time, and the experience has been made even better by the fact that Gustavus is on a roll.

After starting the season 0-3, the Gusties have won six in a row, surging to the top of the MIAC with a 5-1 record. They are 6-3 overall.

“It was a slow start, but I don’t think there was any question of how good we were,” the senior forward said. “After getting that win (6-5) over St. Olaf, we haven’t looked back. We have to keep playing like that.”

Suchy has played a key role in the early-season success, leading the team in goals (6) and ranking second in assists (7). He’s two goals shy of matching his best for a season and has already tied his career-best in assists.

“It’s going good, but I’m very tough on myself on how I play,” Suchy said. “We have four lines all playing their best. Everyone is doing their job. And for me personally, I have found some success and have to keep doing the little things that have put in a position to score those goals.”

Being from Minnesota, hockey just seemed like a natural fit for him.

“It’s tough not to play hockey in Minnesota,” Suchy said.

Of course, he did other sports.

“I play golf for fun to kind of take my mind off hockey and I also played lacrosse. But hockey is big here and it’s a part of who we are in Minnesota.”

And staying close to home has been a bonus for him.

“It’s super cool. A lot of friends and family either had a sibling or parent that went to Gustavus,” Suchy said. “When I came to the campus, I fell in love with it. It has a great rink and being close to home, my parents and grandparents don’t miss many games. I’m cherishing the last few months I have here.”

Suchy finished with seven points in his first year, including four off goals but managed only two goals and two assists in year two. But he came through with eight goals and seven assists last season and has carried that momentum into this year.

“I’ve worked a lot on my quickness getting up and down in the ice, especially in our conference. Every night is fast,” Suchy said. “I’ve also tried to be more aggressive, shoot the puck more, and if I don’t have the puck, find spots to be open. I’ve also done my best to lead by example.”

The thing that has kept him playing this game for as long as he has is that nothing is ever the same on the ice.

“I love the unpredictability of it,” Suchy said. “It’s sort of a chess match. You have to use your mind and IQ to get the upper hand, and I love how this game always changes. It’s never the same.”

While Gustavus is in great shape as the Christmas break approaches, the MIAC is a tightly contested league where the ‘any given night mentality rings true.’

“It’s a good start, but we have to keep improving, and personally, I want to keep scoring goals or help any way I can on the scoresheet, blocking shots, taking hits. This is a tough conference and there is so much parity. You have to show up every night ready to play.”