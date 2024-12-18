North Dakota blueliner Zmolek out for rest of 2024-25 college hockey season with undisclosed injury

North Dakota has announced that junior defenseman Bennett Zmolek will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to an undisclosed injury.

Zmolek, who has been sidelined since the season opener against Providence, appeared in 34 games with North Dakota since his arrival last season.

He led the team with a plus-17 rating and tallied nine points via the assist when he was in the lineup.

Zmolek paced both the team and the NCHC with 91 blocked shots last year, the most by a UND player since 2015-16.

No future timetable has been set for Zmolek’s return.