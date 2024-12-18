This Week in Atlantic Hockey America: Buy, sell or hold – predicting what each conference team should aim to do with second half of ’24-25 season looming

While it often seems like the 2024-25 season just got underway, we’re already at the halfway point, with roughly 47% of Atlantic Hockey America’s conference schedule completed.

That’s a decent enough sample to look at where all 11 teams stand.

My friends at the USCHO Weekend Review podcast have an exercise called “Buy or Sell,” which asks whether they are bullish on a team or the opposite.

I’m going to add a “hold” category, meaning the jury is still out – for me, anyway.

Because we still have a somewhat unbalanced league schedule in terms of games played (they range from 10 for Air Force to 14 for Sacred Heart), I’m ranking the teams by conference points per game instead of total conference points.

Air Force

W-L-T (overall, conference): 9-10-1, 6-4

Conference points per game: 1.8 (4th)

Offense ranking: 11th

Defense ranking: 4th

Power play ranking: 10th

Penalty kill ranking: 10th

Recommendation: HOLD. In some ways, the Falcons may be overachieving with a better record than their stats might indicate. Air Force has been in a bit of a funk recently, with just one win in its last six games, but Frank Serratore’s teams tend to be stronger in the second half. Defenseman Chris Heddon and forward Clayton Consentino are having all-star seasons so far.

American International

W-L-T (overall, conference): 5-11-1, 4-7

Conference points per game: 1.27 (8th)

Offense ranking: 9th

Defense ranking: 6th

Power play ranking: 5th

Penalty kill ranking: 2nd

Recommendation: HOLD. It’s been as rough a first half as they come for the Yellow Jackets, who recently announced that the program will be downgraded to Division II and dropping out of Atlantic Hockey America at the end of the season. AIC hasn’t lost more than two games in a row but hasn’t won two in a row either. You can’t count out an Eric Lang-led team, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Yellow Jackets got hot in the second half if they can get and stay healthy. Rookie goalie Adam Manji has been a bright spot (.921 SV% and 2.39 GAA).

Army West Point

W-L-T (overall, conference): 5-11-0, 5-7-0

Conference points per game: 1.25 (9th)

Offense ranking: 10th

Defense ranking: 7th

Power play ranking: 11th

Penalty kill ranking: 3rd

Recommendation: SELL. There’s a feel-good story waiting to happen if the Black Knights can get their offense going and produce a second half that shines a light on coach Brian Riley, who is retiring after 21 seasons at West Point. Goalie JJ Cataldo leads the league in GAA (2.02) and saves percentage (.933), and sophomore defenseman Mac Gadowsky is having an all-star year, but he’s the only player with double-digit points right now.

Bentley

W-L-T (overall, conference): 10-5-2, 9-2-1

Conference points per game: 2.42 (1st)

Offense ranking: 3rd

Defense ranking: 1st

Power play ranking: 3rd

Penalty kill ranking: 5th

Recommendation: BUY. The Falcons are technically tied with Sacred Heart for first place but have three games in hand and are the only Atlantic Hockey America team averaging over two conference points per game. Bentley currently has over a 50% chance of winning the regular season title. Defense wins titles, and Bentley has the best in the conference led by goaltender Connor Hasley, who already has four shutouts this season.

Canisius

W-L-T (overall, conference): 5-11-2, 5-5-2

Conference points per game: 1.55 (6th)

Offense ranking: 6th

Defense ranking: 9th

Power play ranking: 2nd

Penalty kill ranking: 9th

Recommendation: SELL. Canisius is winless in its last four and has just two wins since Nov. 8. If the Golden Griffins want to move up in the standings, they will have to be road warriors – only five home games are left, with 12 games away from Harbor Center. Forward Matteo Giampa, last year’s Rookie of the Year, leads the teams in most offensive categories as expected.

Holy Cross

W-L-T (overall, conference): 8-8-1, 7-4-1

Conference points per game: 1.67 (5th)

Offense ranking: 5th

Defense ranking: 2nd

Power play ranking: 7th

Penalty kill ranking: 1st

Recommendation: BUY. Holy Cross was my pick to win the league and I’m sticking with that. The Crusaders need a more balanced scoring attack and if the offense picks up, they’ll be challenging for the regular season title. Forward Liam McLinskey and goalie Thomas Gale are living up to preseason expectations.

Mercyhurst

W-L-T (overall, conference): 2-15-3, 2-10-2

Conference points per game: 0.57 (11th)

Offense ranking: 8th

Defense ranking: 10th

Power play ranking: 4th

Penalty kill ranking: 11th

Recommendation: SELL. The Lakers have a lot to work on but they’re a young team that will improve. There’s some reason for optimism – the Lakers’ combined saves percentage is .911 despite its struggles defensively and on the penalty kill, for example. But Mercyhurst needs to cut down on shots against and hope that its 18 underclassmen continue to develop.

Niagara

W-L-T (overall, conference): 8-8-3, 7-4-2

Conference points per game: 1.85 (3rd)

Offense ranking: 4th

Defense ranking: 5th

Power play ranking: 6th

Penalty kill ranking: 7th

Recommendation: BUY. There’s a lot of upside here. Trevor Hoskin, a Calgary draft pick, is a candidate for Rookie of the Year, and goalie Pierce Charleson, a transfer from Alaska (and before that, Michigan State), has provided stability between the pipes. Coach Jason Lammers has a way of getting his team deep into the playoffs year in and year out. Will this be the year the Purple Eagles win it all? It’s not out of the question.

Rochester Institute of Technology

W-L-T (overall, conference): 4-14-1, 3-8-1

Conference points per game: 0.75 (10th)

Offense ranking: 7th

Defense ranking: 11th

Power play ranking: 8th

Penalty kill ranking: 4th

Recommendation: SELL. While the Tigers snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak in their final outing of the first half, they’ll need to find a solution for goaltending/defense issues. The offense has picked up lately with Tyler Fukukusa leading the league in total points and Matthew Wilde first in the conference in points per game.

Robert Morris

W-L-T (overall, conference): 8-7-2, 5-5-1

Conference points per game: 1.5 (7th)

Offense ranking: 1st

Defense ranking: 3rd

Power play ranking: 1st

Penalty kill ranking: 6th

Recommendation: BUY. Coach Derek Schooley has built a contender in only their second year back. The sophomore line of Walter Zacher (17 points), Tanner Klimpke (17 points), and Cameron Garvey (13 points) are one of the top lines in the conference, and the Colonials have a favorable schedule in the second half, with 10 out of 15 games at home and games in hand on most teams.

Sacred Heart

W-L-T (overall, conference): 9-7-3, 8-5-2

Conference points per game: 1.93 (2nd)

Offense ranking: 2nd

Defense ranking: 8th

Power play ranking: 9th

Penalty kill ranking: 8th

Recommendation: BUY. There’s too much talent and experience to bet against the Pioneers, the preseason favorite to win the league. Coach CJ Marottolo has used the transfer portal well, with SHU’s top four scorers all coming in this year or last from other programs, including Maine transfers Félix Trudeau (20 points) and Reid Pabich (12 points). Rookie goaltender Ajeet Gundarah (.912 SV%) looks to have won the starting job.