NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

January is flying by and the action on the ice is heating up. We have several big games on tap this weekend, including a key matchup in the MIAC featuring Gustavus and Saint Mary’s.

The biggest matchup of the weekend, though, pits Trine against Adrian in a battle of nationally ranked NCHA opponents.

Without further delay, let’s get rolling with the picks.

Gustavus (8-5, 5-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (7-3-1, 3-0-1)

This is a big time MIAC matchup early in the month as the top two teams in the conference square off. Both have won two in a row going into the home and home series. The Gusties have a four-point lead in the standings.

The Cardinals have come through with 27 goals on the year behind two of the top scorers in the league in Colin Tushie and Gabe Potyk. The Gusties have tallied 22 and are led by Jack Wineman and Hunter Newhouse. It will be a bit of a surprise if one of these teams sweeps.

Saint Mary’s 4-2; Gutavus, 5-4

Bethel (6-5-1) at UW-River Falls (8-5)

The Royals feature the top goal scoring threat in the MIAC in Tyler Braccini and hit the road for a big game against a team that has spent time in the USCHO.com Top 15 poll. Bethel has won its last three and hasn’t been bad on the road, going 3-3-1 so far this season.

The Falcons are hoping their depth pays off. They have seven players with at least three goals, including Dylan Smith, who leads the team with eight. River Falls has been tough to top at home, too, sporting a 5-2 mark there.

UW-River Falls, 4-3

Augsburg (5-8) at UW-Stevens Point (7-4-1)

The Auggies have quietly won two in a row and are looking like they could be poised for a big second half of the season. They refuse to ever go down without a fight, and nothing highlights that more than their comeback win over Marian on Thursday. Once behind 3-0, they rallied for a 4-3 win in overtime.

The Pointers are unbeaten at home, though, and defeated then No. 2 St. Norbert last weekend to open 2025 on a high note. Offensively, they have scored 46 goals, averaging nearly four a game. This game is slated for Saturday night.

Stevens Point, 5-3

Saint John’s (5-6) at UW-Superior (10-3-1)

The Johnnies are struggling as they head into a Saturday game against the red-hot Yellowjackets, who are riding the momentum of a championship in the Codfish Bowl last weekend. The good news is Saint John’s has won four of the last six in the series.

Superior has rattled off six consecutive wins and has been getting great play out of Reed Stark, who leads the team offensively with eight goals. Spencer Rudrud leads the Johnnies with five goals.

UW-Superior, 5-2

St. Scholastica (8-4-1) at UW-River Falls (8-5)

The Saints have won their last two and face a Falcons team looking to get back to their winning ways. They have been a solid team away from home, winning four of five and are led offensively by Hunter Hanson, who has come through with six goals.

The Falcons will be tested defensively but have a tough netminder in Brennan Boynton, who has settled in nicely in his first season on the ice for River Falls.

St. Scholastica, 3-2

Trine (12-1-1) at Adrian (11-3, 6-2)

The fifth-ranked Thunder lead the NCHA while No. 7 Adrian comes in sitting in fourth in the league standings.

Trine has won three in a row but hasn’t played since Dec. 14 when it beat Buffalo State 6-1. Their offense has been rolling lately, with the Thunder scoring four or more goals in their last three games.

Few teams are hotter than the Bulldogs, though, as they have won eight in a row. They have scored four or more goals in seven of those eight wins.

This one should be fun to watch.

Adrian, 5-4; Trine, 4-3

MSOE (5-8) at UW-Eau Claire (5-6-1)

The Raiders roll in on a two-game winning streak after opening 2025 with a pair of wins.

Now they take on an in-state foe on the road, where life hasn’t been easy as MSOE has won only once away from home. It’s the Raiders’ first time playing a WIAC opponent this year and they hope to make a statement.

The Blugolds are hoping to shake off the rust as they play their first game in nearly a month. They did end 2024 on a high, beating UW-Stevens Point 5-2, and look to keep the momentum going.

MSOE, 4-2; Eau Claire, 3-2