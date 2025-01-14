Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association announces watch list of 33 goaltenders for 2025 National Women’s Goalie of the Year award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced a watch list of 33 goaltenders for the title of 2025 National Women’s Goalie of the Year.

The award was created in 2021 to recognize the top female goalie in NCAA Division I hockey. Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel, who graduated in 2022, was the recipient in the first two years the award was presented, followed by fellow Husky Gwyneth Philips in 2023 and Clarkson’s Michelle Pasiechnyk last year.

The goalies to watch come from all five NCAA Division I conferences with 17 from the United States, nine from Canada and seven from Europe (two from Finland and Sweden and one each from Austria, Denmark and Slovenia.)

This initial watch list of outstanding goalies is comprised of those with a goals-against average of 2.10 or lower or a save percentage of .920 or higher. A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, and media — will pare this list down within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner who will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.

NOTE: The process allows for goalies not on this first list to be considered before the first vote.

2024-25 Women’s Goalie of the Year Award Watch List

AHA

Katie DeSa, Penn State (JR – Pawcatuck, CT); Allie Kelley, Syracuse (GR – East Berne, NY); Maggie Hatch, Robert Morris (SO – Cleveland Heights, OH); Magdalena Luggin, Mercyhurst (FR – Vienna, Austria); Jorden Mattison, Mercyhurst (GR – Welland, ON).

ECAC Hockey

Annelies Bergmann, Cornell (SO – Detroit, MI); Kaley Doyle, Quinnipiac (GR – Livonia, MI); Pia Dukaric, Yale; (SR — Ljubljana, Slovenia); Julia Minotti, Clarkson (Junior – Laval, PQ); Hannah Murphy, Colgate (GR — Bradford, ON); Emma-Sofie Nordström St. Lawrence (JR – Herning, Denmark); Ainsley Tuffy, Harvard (FR – Duxbury, MA)

Hockey East

Sedona Blair, New Hampshire (SO – Eden Prairie, MN); Grace Campbell, Boston College (JR – Kensington, MD); Tia Chan, UConn (SR – Hamilton, ON); Abby Hornung, Holy Cross (JR – Ashland, MA); Lisa Jönsson, Northeastern (FR – Stockholm, Sweden); Callie Shanahan, Boston University (SR – Commerce, MI); Paige Taborski, Northeastern (SR – Roscoe, IL; Hope Wallinski, Providence (SR – Lincoln, RI); Megan Warrener, UConn (SR – Stoney Creek, ON).

NEWHA

Jill Hertl, Franklin Pierce (JR – Highland Park, IL); Lauren Larson, Sacred Heart (SO – Dayton, MN); Hannah Saunders, Post (JR – Ottawa, ON); Abbie Thompson, LIU (GR – Forest Lake, MN); Jadyn Weiser, Assumption (SO – Albertville, MN).

WCHA

Sanni Ahola, St. Cloud State (GR – Helsinki, Finland); Hannah Clark, Minnesota (FR – Oshawa, ON); Ève Gascon, Minnesota Duluth (SO – Mascouche, PQ); Tindra Holm, Minnesota Duluth (SR – Skellefteå, Sweden); Emilia Kyrkkö, St. Cloud State (FR – Nokia, Finland); Hailey MacLeod, Ohio State (JR – Abbotsford, BC); Ava McNaughton, Wisconsin (SO – Seven Fields, PA).