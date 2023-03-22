Sunday, March 26, 2023
Home
Live updates: 2023 NCAA men’s hockey Manchester Regional
Live updates: 2023 NCAA men’s hockey Manchester Regional
Refresh to see the latest updates.
A Twitter List by USCHO
Latest Stories from around USCHO
Boston University beats Cornell 2-1, plays into the Frozen Four for the first time since 2015
John Doyle
-
March 25, 2023
Boston University beats Cornell 2-1 in Manchester Regional final, is first to punch 2023 Frozen Four ticket
John Doyle
-
March 25, 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota leads St. Cloud in third period of Fargo final
USCHO Staff
-
March 25, 2023
LIVE UPDATES: Boston University beats Cornell 2-1, heads to the Frozen Four in Tampa
USCHO Staff
-
March 25, 2023
NCAA D-III Hockey Semifinal – Hobart v. Endicott: Coaches Corner
Tim Costello
-
March 25, 2023
NCAA D-III Hockey Semifinal – Adrian v. UNE: Coaches’ Corner
Tim Costello
-
March 25, 2023
With a seven-goal second-period outburst, Michigan routs Colgate and will play Big Ten rival Penn State in Sunday’s Allentown Regional final
Roman J. Uschak
-
March 24, 2023
B1G blowouts: 4 Big Ten teams combine for 36-4 scoring margin in NCAA first round
Todd D. Milewski
-
March 24, 2023
Quinnipiac cruises past Merrimack, will face Ohio State in Sunday’s Bridgeport Regional final
Peter Piekarski
-
March 24, 2023
Beaver backstops Hobart to title game with 25 saves in 3-1 win over Endicott
Tim Costello
-
March 24, 2023
Ohio State dominates Harvard, advances to Bridgeport Regional final with 8-1 win
Peter Piekarski
-
March 24, 2023
Penn State blanks Michigan Tech, will play in Allentown Regional final
Roman J. Uschak
-
March 24, 2023
©1996-2023 USCHO.com – U.S. College Hockey Online
