Friday wrap-up: No. 7 Penn State rallies to take opener vs. No. 15 Notre Dame, 4-2

Penn State scored the game’s final three goal, including two in 1:55 to tie the game and take the lead, as the Nittany Lions took the opener of a two-game road series over Notre Dame, 4-2.

Notre Dame grabbed a lead 4:45 of the third when Alex Steeves scored his third goal of the season.

But Penn State responded with Paul DeNaples second goal of the season at 8:20. A penalty called on the play also gave the Nittany Lions a power play where Even Barrett fired a shot blocker side on Cale Morris (36 saves).

Peyton Jones was outstanding in net for Penn State, stopping 40 of the 42 shots he faced.

The loss for Notre Dame extends its losing streak to six games, the longest for the program in seven seasons.

No. 1 Minnesota State 5, Northern Michigan 2

The nation’s number one team continued to roll, extending its winning streak to 10 games with a road victory at Northern Michigan, 5-2.

Marc Michaelis scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season, while Julian Napravnik and Jared Spooner each struck 2:13 apart late in the second to blow open the game.

Dryden McKay remained hot stopping 23 shots to earn the victory.

No. 4 Clarkson 2, Michigan Tech 2 (OT)

Michigan Tech’s Greyson Reitmeier’s goal at 1:46 of the third period knotted the game at 2, the way things finished as host Michigan Tech battled to a 2-2 tie with fourth-ranked Clarkson.

Greyson Reitmeier scored his 1st of the season from Alec Broetzman to tie it up at 2 early in the 3rd. #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/FBuRXOdloR — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) December 14, 2019

Alex Smith opened the scoring for Tech on the power play in the first. Clarkson’s Haralds Egle had a response before the frame closed, scoring his sixth of the season.

Clarkson grabbed the lead early in the second on Grant Cooper’s goal before the Golden Knights couldn’t hold on when Reitmeier scored his first goal of the season early in the third.

No. 10 Bowling Green 2, Lake Superior 0

Max Johsnon’s power play goal near the midway mark of the second period was all the offense needed as Bowling Green skated to a 2-0 road victory over Lake Superior.

Eric Dop earned the shutout for the Falcons, which improve to 12-5-1 and 7-3-1-1 in the WCHA.

FINAL: The Falcons secure the shutout behind two goals and an incredible performance by Eric Dop in goal! Johnson and Wright net the goals for the Orange and Brown in the win!#AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/QLkcce5gvF — Bowling Green Hockey (@BGFalconHockey) December 14, 2019

The two teams will meet again in Sault Ste. Marie in their final game before break tomorrow night.

