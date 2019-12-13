Hockey East picks: Dec. 13-14

As the first half officially comes to an end, there are just two games left on top for Hockey East teams.

Jim last week: 7-6-0

Dave last week: 8-5-0

Jim to date: 68-42-16

Dave to date: 73-37-16

Friday, December 13

Merrimack at Union

Here are two teams that have struggled throughout the entire first half. It’s hard to imagine that one win can turn their season around, but nothing like going into break on a high note.

Jim’s pick: Union 4, MC 3

Dave’s pick: MC 3, Union 2

Saturday, December 14

Dartmouth at Northeastern

The Big Green had quite an upset victory last Saturday over Cornell. But that win is surrounded by a 5-1 loss to Colgate and a 2-2 home tie against Bentley. Maybe they are in position to pull off another upset, but this will have to occur away from the comforts of home.

Jim’s pick: NU 4, Dartmouth 1

Dave’s pick: NU 4, Dartmouth 2