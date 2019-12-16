Penn State, Notre Dame split; Minnesota State’s streak snapped: Weekend Review podcast Season 2 Episode 11

As college hockey heads into the semester break, hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the big games of December 13-15, 2019, starting with the Game of the Week, a 3-0 shutout of Penn State by Notre Dame, earning the Fighting Irish a weekend split and a win after six straight losses.

Also in this episode: Northern Michigan snaps Minnesota State’s 10-game winning streak, opening the door for North Dakota as a projected new No. 1; Denver sweeps Colorado College for the first half of the Battle for the Gold Pan; Army gets 5-of-6 points for first place in Atlantic Hockey; Northeastern survives Dartmouth; Clarkson takes 3-of-4 from Michigan Tech; Arizona State and Michigan State split.

Finally, we note the passing of legendary former Minnesota coach Doug Woog.

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.