Former Boston Globe writer, current NHL executive Snow diagnosed with ALS

Chris Snow, a former Boston Globe writer and NHL executive with the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild, has been diagnosed with ALS.

Kelsie Snow, the wife of the 38-year-old, wrote on NHL.com that her husband already has been part of a clinical trial to try and treat the illness.

“The next most powerful thing you can do for us is to believe in this treatment,” Kelsie Snow wrote. “Our hope is rooted in the results we believe we are seeing and in the optimism expressed by doctors who have spent their careers studying this disease.

“As our neurologist said after Chris received his first dose in the trial — ‘We’re here to make history.’ ”

Snow, who became an assistant GM with the Flames this year, was a Globe intern before he covered the Boston Red Sox as a beat writer in 2005 and 2006.

Chris’ father, Bob Snow, died of ALS last year.

Dick Kelley, who had been Boston College’s SID, also died of ALS.