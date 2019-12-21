North Dakota defender Bernard-Docker the lone NCAA player named to Canada’s 2020 World Junior team

Jacob Bernard- Docker (UND-24) 2018 November 3 The University of North Dakota hosts the Wisconsin Badgers in a non conference matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND (Bradley K. Olson)
Jacob Bernard-Docker has posted three goals and 14 points as North Dakota’s top-scoring blueliner this season (photo: Bradley K. Olson).

Hockey Canada announced Saturday its 23-man roster for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

As expected, the roster has 22 players from the Canadian Hockey League.

The lone NCAA player is North Dakota sophomore defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker, a Canmore, Alberta, native who is the Fighting Hawks’ top-scoring blueliner this season with 14 points on three goals and 11 assists.

He was also Ottawa’s first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Canada plays the United States to open the event on Dec. 26.

