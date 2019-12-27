Atlantic Hockey Picks: December 28-29

Last Week:

Dan: 2-0-3

Chris: 2-0-3

On The Season:

Dan: 75-27-12 (.710)

Chris: 66-36-12 (.631)

This Week’s Picks

Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29

Bentley at Sacred Heart

Chris: The No. 20 Pioneers are ranked for the first time in program history and winners of eight of their last nine. Bentley has shown improvement in recent weeks, losing just once in its last six. But I have to go with the Pioneers on home ice. SHU sweeps.

Dan: These teams are historically very competitive against one another, and both enter with ridiculously hot recent history. I hate that it’s a layoff through the holiday, which can potentially ice both rosters. I think a split and an overtime is going to happen in some capacity. Split.

Holy Cross at Canisius

Chris: These are two teams at or near the bottom of the standings looking to move up. I think they’ll each get a win here. Split.

Dan: Canisius hasn’t won since November 15, and that statement just doesn’t feel right to me. Holy Cross lost a shootout to Air Force, but there’s been a similar cold snap. So I’m going to defer in this situation to home ice. Canisius sweeps.

Sunday December 29

New Hampshire at Army West Point

Chris: New Hampshire sports the 14th best power play in Division I, but it will be put to the test against the vaunted Army PK. I like the Wildcats in a close one. UNH wins.

Dan: Army is hosting Star Wars “Knight” on Sunday, so I’m going to defer to the Force here. Win game will Army. Penalty kill use they will…yeah yeah I’m a Star Wars guy, and I don’t care. Army West Point wins.

American International at Maine

Chris: This should be another close one. Maine is in a bot of a slump and it remains to be seen of the holiday break helped. I’m going with the Yellow Jackets to pick up a road victory. AIC wins.

Dan: I’m siding with Chris here. I think Maine should hypothetically win this game, but these games tend to get really weird over semester break. I’m going with the seasoned vets to win at Alfond. AIC wins.