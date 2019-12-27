NCHC picks: Dec. 29

Matthew and I went 0-2 on the last weekend of the first half, incorrectly picking the dates for each team to win. On the year, I am now 46-34-13 (.564), while Matthew is 43-37-13 (.532). We get back with out-of-conference action, and will pick St. Cloud’s second game on Sunday when we know who they play.

Saturday, Dec. 28

St. Cloud State vs No. 2 Minnesota State

Candace: Picking against Minnesota State hasn’t gone well for me, and St. Cloud has been inconsistently inconsistent. I think the Mavericks take this one. Minnesota State 4-2

Matthew: St. Cloud hasn’t been beaten in regulation in the Huskies’ last five games, so I’m very tempted to take the homer pick here, but it’s tough to go against Mike Hastings’ bunch. Minnesota State 3-2

Colorado College at Dartmouth

Candace: I feel like before playing Denver, CC had turned a corner, and I think they get back on track this weekend. Colorado College 3-2

Matthew: This is a road game for CC, but I’ve been a little more convinced by the Tigers than I have by Dartmouth. Colorado College 4-2

Sunday, Dec. 29

Colorado College versus St. Lawrence

Candace: The Tigers complete the NCHC sweep of the ECAC in this game. Colorado College 4-2

Matthew: St. Lawrence is a three-win team and hasn’t won in regulation since October. Come on, CC. Do the thing. Colorado College 4-2

Sunday-Monday, Dec. 29-30

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth at Merrimack

Candace: Duluth closed the first half strong with a sweep of Omaha. Merrimack only had four wins in the first half. While I think Duluth might struggle a little out of the gate, I see a sweep. Minnesota Duluth 4-2, 4-2

Matthew: UMD has been a little bit up and down lately, but the Bulldogs scored 10 goals in their last two games before the holidays, and I like them to keep going here. Minnesota Duluth 3-2, 3-2

Monday, Dec. 30

Miami at No. 11 Bowling Green

Candace: Picking against Bowling Green hasn’t gone well for me this season, and I think I learned my lesson, especially since Miami struggled again after a brief flash of being on track, losing its last four games in the first half. Bowling Green 3-2

Matthew: Again, I want to take the homer pick here, but Miami and BGSU have been going in different directions lately, and I don’t think that changes here. Bowling Green 3-1