ECAC Hockey Picks: Dec. 27-29

The second half of the ECAC Hockey season begins with numerous holiday tournaments this weekend, along with a single conference series between travel partners Quinnipiac and Princeton. Here’s a look at what’s at the schedule. All games being at 7 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted.

Nate

Last time: 2-1-2

Overall: 59-37-9

Mark

Last time: 3-0-2

Overall: 57-38-9

Friday, Dec. 27

Colgate at Ohio State; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday

Nate: Ohio State is a tough test for Colgate, but the Raiders ended the first half on a 4-1 run. Friday: Ohio State 4-2; Saturday, Colgate 2-1

Mark: The Raiders made it clear in the first half that they can play with anyone. Look for a split here. Friday: Ohio State 4-2; Saturday: Colgate 3-1

Saturday, December 28

Connecticut vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. (Ledyard Bank Classic)

Nate: Connecticut has scored 20 goals over its last four games and I don’t think St. Lawrence can keep up with that pace. Connecticut 5-1

Mark: The Huskies are getting their act together. Connecticut 5-2

Quinnipiac at Princeton; 7 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday

Nate: It was an up-and-down first half for Quinnipiac, but Princeton just hasn’t been able to get a lot going this season. Saturday: Quinnipiac 3-1; Sunday: Quinnipiac 2-0.

Mark: The Bobcats get their second half off to a strong start with a sweep. Quinnipiac 2-0, 4-1

Arizona State vs. Harvard, 4 p.m. PST Saturday; 1 p.m. PST Sunday (SoCal Clash)

Nate: The Crimson lost four in a row to end the first half, but Harvard is too talented to let that skid continue. Saturday: Harvard 5-3; Sunday: Harvard 4-3

Mark: Nice to see Division I hockey in California, courtesy of the SoCal Clash. Saturday: Harvard 5-2: Sunday: Arizona State 4-3

Colorado College at Dartmouth (Ledyard Bank Classic)

Nate: Don’t think Dartmouth will have a problem with a Tigers team that has been average defensively this season. Dartmouth 4-3

Mark: Home ice puts Big Green over the top. Dartmouth 3-2

Union at Vermont, 7:05 p.m. (Catamount Classic)

Nate: Union ended the first half on a positive note and shouldn’t have much trouble against a Vermont team that hasn’t won since October. Union 2-0

Mark: Union has been playing better lately, while Vermont hasn’t won a game in over two months. Union 4-1

Sunday, Dec. 29

Colorado College vs. St. Lawrence, 4 p.m. (Ledyard Bank Classic)

Nate: The Saints haven’t won since Nov. 9. After picking again them on Saturday, I think they are due for a win against the Tigers. St. Lawrence 3-2

Mark: Tigers salvage a split on their New Hampshire trip. Colorado College 5-3

Union vs. Providence, 4 p.m.

Nate: Like I said above, the Dutchmen showed some promising signs at the end of the first half, but the Friars offense might be too much for Union to handle. Providence 4-1

Mark: Depleted Friars prevail despite missing their top two centers. Providence 4-2

Massachusetts at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Nate: Massachusetts brings a top-ten offense into Houston Field House against an RPI team that hasn’t been great defensively this season. Massachusetts 4-1

Mark: Recent loss to Quinnipiac notwithstanding, the Minutemen have been on a roll. Massachusetts 5-1

Connecticut at Dartmouth

Nate: The Huskies have scoring spread throughout the lineup, but a dominant top line and home ice give the Big Green the edge. Dartmouth 5-4

Mark: The Big Green win the Ledyard Classic for first time since 2016. Dartmouth 3-2